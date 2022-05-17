15th annual Pony Express Ride to raise awareness for Children’s Mental Health

Lincoln — Volunteer motorcyclists will ride across Nebraska from May 18 through May 21 for the 15th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will begin in western Nebraska and finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

The ride focuses on the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health — a message shared by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

These bikers will kick off their ride in Scottsbluff on Wednesday, May 18. A community gathering will be held at 5:30 p.m. organized by Cirrus House at 1130 M St.

During the ride, these dedicated riders will reenact the mail-delivery service of the historic Pony Express by picking up letters about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters, and delivering them to the steps of the State Capitol to DHHS Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith and Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

“For the past 15 years, these great partners have helped raise awareness for children’s mental health,” Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health, said. “Half of all lifetime mental illness begins at the age of 14 and three-quarters by age 24. It’s so important to start these necessary conversations early, which allows your child to get needed help as soon as possible. If you are concerned about mental, behavioral, or emotional symptoms in your child, talk to your child’s doctor or health care provider. Help is available and effective.”

On Thursday, May 19, the riders will make stops in Kimball, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg, and Kearney. The schedule for Panhandle stops on Thursday is:

8:10 a.m., Kimball; 9 a.m., Sidney – Family 4Ward, 1105 Illinois Ave.; and 9:30 a.m., Sidney – Kids Korner, 627 Toledo St.

