16 cars derail on Burlington Northern Santa Fe train
16 cars derail on Burlington Northern Santa Fe train

16 cars derail on Burlington Northern Santa Fe train

Burlington Northern Santa Fe media relations confirmed 16 cars derailed on a train in the area of County Road 36 and County Road U. The cars were hauling coal. 

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Cleanup is underway after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed near Morrill County.

The train derailment, which occurred on railroad tracks near County Road 36 and County Road U, in Scotts Bluff County had been reported early Saturday morning. The location is about 20 miles southeast of Scottsbluff. 

Burlington Northern Santa Fe media relations confirmed the derailment to the Star-Herald, saying that initial reports were that 16 cars had derailed. The cars were hauling coal.

"There were no injuries to our crew," Burlington Northern Santa Fe Media Relations said in a response to the Star-Herald. "We are working to cleanup the site. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation."

