16 cars derail on Burlington Northern Santa Fe train

Cleanup is underway after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed near Morrill County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The train derailment, which occurred on railroad tracks near County Road 36 and County Road U, in Scotts Bluff County had been reported early Saturday morning. The location is about 20 miles southeast of Scottsbluff.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe media relations confirmed the derailment to the Star-Herald, saying that initial reports were that 16 cars had derailed. The cars were hauling coal.

"There were no injuries to our crew," Burlington Northern Santa Fe Media Relations said in a response to the Star-Herald. "We are working to cleanup the site. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.