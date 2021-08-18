17 departments battle fast-moving wildfire near Angora

With the Cross Fire, he said, erratic winds shifted the fire “at least five times within a couple of hours” About the time that crews would think they were in front of the blaze, he said, the winds would shift.

The cause of the Cross Fire still has not been determined, but Newman said that it was not naturally caused by lighting or some environmental cause. The originating spot has been determined, which occurred in Banner County, and the fire crossed into three fire districts before it was contained.

People can help prevent wildfire by being aware of fire dangers, he said.

Some things to keep in mind:

— Do not throw cigarettes or other flammables out the window of a moving vehicle.

— Be careful about the areas that you are driving. Some people aren’t aware, he said, that catalytic converters can be a source of fires.

“If they are driving their vehicle, the catalytic converter is getting red hot all the time,” he said. “And, if they stopped in grass for any length of time, even a short time, they can start a fire with that. And, they may not even realize it.”

— Other items such as chains that are dragging can also be a fire hazard because they can throw sparks.