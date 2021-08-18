17 departments battle fast-moving wildfire near Angora

Eighty volunteers from 17 fire departments worked overnight to contain a 6,000-acre fire in western Nebraska Wednesday morning.
In posts on the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, it was reported that firefighters had been dispatched to the fire near Angora sometime Tuesday night. They worked to contain it until early Wednesday morning.
“Our region is a tinderbox due to dried out vegetation and uncooperative winds,” Region 21 Emergency Management said in another social media post.
Bayard Fire Chief Michael Harimon, who served as incident commander, said that a cause for the fire, called the 118 Fire, was not yet known. He said that crews returned to the fire on Wednesday after a small rekindling occurred.
Forty-five fire engines, vehicles and aerial support all responded to the fire in northern Morrill County, according to the Bayard department’s post.
Among the departments dispatched was the Alliance Fire Department, which responded to two fires at the same time Tuesday night, including one at the city’s landfill. According to a release from the City of Alliance, the Alliance landfill fire had been caused by a piece of equipment catching fire while in operation and spread to a pile of trees.
No one was harmed in the fire. The landfill closed part of its operations Wednesday, not accepting tree branches.
The U.S. Drought Monitor has large portions of the Nebraska Panhandle in moderate or severe drought. The Scottsbluff airport has recorded just 2.37 inches of rain since June 1, less than half its normal rainfall.
The Angora fire is the third wildfire in the Panhandle within the last three weeks.
Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Star-Herald that a Nebraska Fire Danger assessment designed by the Nebraska Forest Service placed the Panhandle in the moderate to very high category on Wednesday, but would move into the low risk level by Thursday. On Tuesday, the area had been in the “extreme fire” risk level and had quite a number of similar days since the beginning of August.
The tool uses humidity, wind gust, precipitation and temperature as part of its assessment. Fortunately, Newman said, “We have some rain in the forecast.
“Humidity, and moisture, pretty much keeps the fire from being able to get going. If the winds are calmer, then it’s not likely to spread. Even if we have a small fire, they’re quicker to get a hold of because the winds are not driving them.”
The Hackberry fire, which burned about 6,000 acres, earlier this month, had been started by lightning. He said it’s an example of a fire that can change quickly due to wind. On Friday, Aug. 6, he said, crews had felt that the fire was under control. However, a microburst that night “totally undid all of the good work that they had done in the last 24 hours.”
With the Cross Fire, he said, erratic winds shifted the fire “at least five times within a couple of hours” About the time that crews would think they were in front of the blaze, he said, the winds would shift.
The cause of the Cross Fire still has not been determined, but Newman said that it was not naturally caused by lighting or some environmental cause. The originating spot has been determined, which occurred in Banner County, and the fire crossed into three fire districts before it was contained.
People can help prevent wildfire by being aware of fire dangers, he said.
Some things to keep in mind:
— Do not throw cigarettes or other flammables out the window of a moving vehicle.
— Be careful about the areas that you are driving. Some people aren’t aware, he said, that catalytic converters can be a source of fires.
“If they are driving their vehicle, the catalytic converter is getting red hot all the time,” he said. “And, if they stopped in grass for any length of time, even a short time, they can start a fire with that. And, they may not even realize it.”
— Other items such as chains that are dragging can also be a fire hazard because they can throw sparks.
“When the humidity is down into the low teens to single digits, it doesn’t take much to start a fire,” he said, especially in western Nebraska where a lot of cheat grass is on roadsides or other grass is dry.
Recent wildfires have been manned by departments from throughout the state, as well as Nebraska and Wyoming. Scotts Bluff County departments are among departments involved in the Scotts Bluff County Mutual Aid Association, along with Torrington Fire Department, Bayard Fire Department, Banner County and others. There are several such associations throughout the state that Newman said they call on to assist in fighting wildfires, as well as state and even federal resources. In recent fires, crews from Wyoming, Colorado and even air craft from South Dakota have been utilized.
The Hackberry Fire was the first outing for the state’s Type 3 Incident Management Team, he said, which includes local officials like him to fill in needed spots and is headed by personnel from the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Emergency Management.
“We learned some good lessons and we hope to improve what we do for the next time.”
This story contains information from the Lincoln Journal Star.