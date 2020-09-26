 Skip to main content
17-year-old Bridgeport teen killed in crash
17-year-old Bridgeport teen killed in crash

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash  in Morrill County in which 17-year-old boy died Saturday.

Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak confirmed the crash and said it remained under investigation, including accident reconstruction being done by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol later released additional details in the crash, which occurred at about 4:45 a.m. about 9 miles west of Bridgeport. 

According to the state patrol, a car driven by a 17-year-old Bridgeport boy had been traveling eastbound when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and he struck a semi, driven by a 47-year-old Bridgeport man.

The teen was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result injuries he suffered in the crash. The semi driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol released the names of individuals in the crash, but the Star-Herald withholds information regarding identity until 24 hours after a crash. 

