18th Street Plaza becomes the North Pole on Dec. 4

For shoppers feeling hungry, half a dozen food trucks will also be available. Foods will include donuts, crepes, Mexican cuisine and “very winter-weather appropriate soups and ciders,” Wiebe said.

Those interested in learning which vendors and food trucks will be in attendance may follow the market’s Facebook page at @VeryMerryChristmasMarket.

Despite the large number of activities, Wiebe said the natural ebb and flow of the crowd will keep the plaza from feeling too cramped. People will come and go over time, particularly to the downtown wrapping station adjacent to the plaza at 1719 Broadway.

This station is an indoor location and will include even more activities. Families can take a holiday picture, kids can write letters to Santa and shoppers can wrap any of the gifts they’ve purchased during the day. Students from WNCC and Scottsbluff High School will be on hand to help wrap gifts.

While many of the events will be targeted toward children, adults will be well catered to with numerous shopping options. “Adult beverages,” as Wiebe called them, will also be provided by Flyover Brewing Company and Rosita’s Restaurant.