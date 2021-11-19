18th Street Plaza becomes the North Pole on Dec. 4

Santa Claus and a host of helpers will be on hand for the inaugural Very Merry Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families and shoppers can visit the 18th Street Plaza on Broadway to partake in several holiday activities.
“Think Hallmark. A Hallmark town square kind of thing,” Downtown Scottsbluff Association volunteer Kristin Wiebe said. Wiebe, alongside Flyover Brewery owner Andrea Margheim, was one of the people instrumental in organizing the market.
“The whole idea, basically, is to just bring people downtown for the day ... it’ll be a good chance to get teachers gifts, family gifts, everything’s ready to give.”
It has been in the works since August.
The Christmas market will include a slew of events, most of them located at the plaza. Many are aimed at children and families, such as a visit from Santa Claus at 10 a.m. and carriage rides from 1 to 3 p.m. Additional activities include a Christmas tree lot and an ice skating rink.
The crux of the market is its vendors. Wiebe said there would be close to 20 of them. Shoppers can browse for sculptures, woodwork, jewelry, cards, art, candles, ornaments and more.
“It’ll be a really fun day,” she said, “and I think people will see some really unique things that they haven’t seen at other craft shows.”
For shoppers feeling hungry, half a dozen food trucks will also be available. Foods will include donuts, crepes, Mexican cuisine and “very winter-weather appropriate soups and ciders,” Wiebe said.
Those interested in learning which vendors and food trucks will be in attendance may follow the market’s Facebook page at @VeryMerryChristmasMarket.
Despite the large number of activities, Wiebe said the natural ebb and flow of the crowd will keep the plaza from feeling too cramped. People will come and go over time, particularly to the downtown wrapping station adjacent to the plaza at 1719 Broadway.
This station is an indoor location and will include even more activities. Families can take a holiday picture, kids can write letters to Santa and shoppers can wrap any of the gifts they’ve purchased during the day. Students from WNCC and Scottsbluff High School will be on hand to help wrap gifts.
While many of the events will be targeted toward children, adults will be well catered to with numerous shopping options. “Adult beverages,” as Wiebe called them, will also be provided by Flyover Brewing Company and Rosita’s Restaurant.
Since many downtown businesses will be open during the event, customers will be able to use their seasonal loyalty cards while attending the market. It’s what described as a juried market: every single item for sale will be locally made.
The DSA was the organization primarily responsible for putting the market and wrapping station together. Besides them, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library also helped to sponsor the market. They will host a Christmas story time event at 11:30 a.m., which will take place at the 18th Street Plaza. The first 250 children who attend will get a free book and a cookie.
The Midwest Theater was another sponsor. In case of inclement weather, it will host a few of the events, including the meet-and-greet with Santa. The theater will also provide a free matinee showing of The Polar Express at 1:30 p.m.
Through the hard efforts of volunteers like Wiebe, the Christmas Market event could turn into an annual occurrence.
“It’ll be a nice way to bring some holiday spirit to the community,” she said.