A quick ribbon-cutting ceremony beat the afternoon thunderstorms Thursday as citizens and business owners gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan thanked Dan Marshall and the parks department and Chrisman Construction for the work they’ve done to complete the project. With a quick snip of the ceremonial gold scissors, the plaza was officially open. McKerrigan was joined by Angela Scanlan, Marshall, City Manager Kevin Spencer and Betsy Vidlak.

After the ceremony, Marshall put his arms around his family at the entrance and, looking down at his grandsons, said, “This is why we did it. It’s for these guys. It’s for the future.” Marshall is chairman of the parks, cemetery and tree board for the City of Scottsbluff,

Karen Anderson, executive director of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, said, “This is the result of so many meetings and a lot of collaboration.” She provided quite a bit of documentation of the history of the project, from the idea stage through Thursday’s opening.

Though it may seem this project started in October 2022, in actuality, discussion of the plaza started in August 2010 with the development of a downtown revitalization task force. Former Gering mayor Susan Weideman was a member of the task force and attended the opening.

“It’s nice to see it finished,” Weideman said.

The task force had years of coordination with the Scottsbluff City Council, public hearings on possible designs and a partial completion of the project. Now, nearly 13 years later, the plaza features a large gathering area with a stunning offset pavilion for outdoor concerts, covered picnic tables and a large grassy area.

The plaza will kick off the Bands on Broadway season June 15, and the concerts will continue through the summer every Thursday evening.