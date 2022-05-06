 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1st Avenue to be closed between East 17th, 18th streets Monday

SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff advises motorists that First Avenue will be closed between East 17th and 18th streets Monday, May 9, to repair a water leak. In a press release, city officials expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and use of alternate routes while this work is being performed. Questions can be directed to Jack Satur at 308-630-6258.

