Residents have two opportunities in the coming days to support and celebrate the foster grandparent program in the Panhandle.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Midwest Theater will open its doors for a showing of “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” for foster grandparents, and for people interested in learning more about how to become a foster grandparent themselves. Hosted by Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, the free event will be followed by a short presentation about the foster grandparent program.

On July 20, the Western Nebraska Pioneers will contribute a portion of ticket sales to the foster grandparent program for all tickets purchased at https://www.showpass.com/foster-grandparent-night/

The AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program launched in 1965 to engage low-income seniors in volunteer efforts in their community. Today, it helps place individuals over 55 in positions of service in their community schools and provides stipends for income-eligible participants.

The benefits to the foster grandparents include health and wellness programs, self-improvement, a sense of community and, if eligible, a stipend.

Mildred Moody, a 25-year veteran of the foster grandparent program, said that the program has been a blessing to her and that her involvement has helped with her mental health. She contracted COVID-19 twice, she said, and “being a foster grandma gave me something to look forward to once I was better.”

She gives the program credit for keeping her mentally and physically engaged as she ages.

“I’m going to be involved as long as I can be,” said Mildred, who will turn 96 later this year.

Mildred has been with the program long enough to see some of her students graduate from high school.

Recent graduate Kealan Hawley had Mildred as his foster grandma during his elementary years. “She is honestly the sweetest lady I’ve ever met,” he said.

Cathy Kroeker has been involved with the foster grandparent program in Scottsbluff for the last few years after leaving her job at Home Depot. Her daughter was a paraprofessional in the schools and encouraged Cathy to get involved after her husband died. She said she loves helping in the schools and now works full-time, five days a week, at the school helping kids with their advance reading.

After her husband's death, she felt dejected, she said, but getting involved as a foster grandparent has “given me purpose. It makes me feel like I matter.”

Both Cathy and Mildred shared stories of seeing their students out in public. They said they are very touched when they hear “Grandma!” shouted from across the store and get hugs from their little ones.

Mildred has stayed in touch with several students throughout the years as they’ve graduated and become parents themselves.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith shared a message of thanks to the foster grandparents earlier this week. He said that his own grandmother was a foster grandma and he “saw how it enriched her own life and of the children she worked with.” The entire message can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/lCNTVcq6HI/

Mandy Fertig, the foster grandparent program manager for Scotts Bluff, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Deuel and Cheyenne counties, said the program is looking to add more grandparents (grandmas and grandpas alike) to the program. Fertig said she hopes to see a strong turnout for the events Tuesday and July 20.

For more information visit: https://capwn.org/community-health/#fostergrandparents or call the CAPWN office at 308-633-3348.