Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a collision caused a rollover on Lake Minatare Road.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the area of Lake Minatare Road and County Road 24, where a two-vehicle crash involved a rollover with several victims, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office. Investigation found that an eastbound Ford pickup crossed the center line of Lake Minatare Road, colliding with a westbound Ford Explorer. The driver of the Explorer, a 16-year-old male, swerved and avoided a head-on collision, but the vehicles did collide, causing the Explorer to roll.

Occupants of the Explorer included three juveniles and their mother, all from the same family. A 13-year-old boy and his mother, Claudia Diaz, 39, of Scottsbluff, were transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. The boy was transferred to Denver for treatment of a broken arm in multiple places. Diaz was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, Dennis Little, 75, of rural Minatare, was uninjured but was cited for driving left of center and careless driving, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All occupants from both vehicles were wearing their seat belts.

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department assisted with this incident.