20 years later: Looking back on a day of terror

Tony Kaufman Tony Kaufman, Gering Mayor

“I didn't know exactly what was going on. So at that point in time, I actually was still working for our family range and farms. So, we were living in rural Scotts Bluff County, and I remember being out actually — I think we were working or moving cattle that morning — and had to run in to do something at the house, and the news had been on, and so we took five minutes wondering, ‘What is this about?’

“I think as you learn more about something like that — we live in a part of the country that is very, I think, engaged and rooted in patriotism, and we definitely support our troops and our first responders here in our communities. And, (I) definitely felt like we were being violated or attacked, and that maybe our freedoms were actually being challenged.

"And so, I remember being very engaged in the following days as we tried to find answers to the circumstances that we found ourselves in, and the future new normals, because our airspace was shut down. There was a lot of questions that needed the answers. We need to know who and why. And I think, the American spirit — we want those answers. And sometimes there aren’t answers to differences in ideology.