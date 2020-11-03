2020 Banner County Election Results

BANNER
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|00
|Joseph R. Biden
|00
|Jo Jorgensen
|00
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|Chris Janicek
|Gene Siadek
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|Dustin C. Hobbs
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|No
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|No
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|No
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|No
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|No
Chimney Rock Public Power District At Large
|Richard Kildow
|Travis Petersen
Banner School Board District 1
|Lacy Krakow
|Jacob Knaub
|Larry R. Pahl
|Megan L. Allen (Henderson)
|Laura M. Baker
Bayard School Board District 21
|Kim Burry
|Carolyn Applegate
|Joe Applegate
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|No
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|No
|
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|No
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|No
|
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|No
|
