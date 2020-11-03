 Skip to main content
2020 Banner County Election Results
2020 Banner County Election Results

BANNER

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   00
 Joseph R. Biden  00
 Jo Jorgensen   00

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse  
 Chris Janicek 
 Gene Siadek 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  
 Mark Elworth Jr. 
 Dustin C. Hobbs 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes 
 No 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes 
 No 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes 
 No 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes 
 No 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes 
 No 

Chimney Rock Public Power District At Large

Richard Kildow   
 Travis Petersen 

Banner School Board District 1

 Lacy Krakow 
 Jacob Knaub 
 Larry R. Pahl 
 Megan L. Allen (Henderson) 
 Laura M. Baker 

Bayard School Board District 21

 Kim Burry 
 Carolyn Applegate 
 Joe Applegate 

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes 
 No 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes  
 No 

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  
 No 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes  
 No 

Initiative Measure 430

Yes  
 No 

