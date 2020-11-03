2020 Box Butte County

Box Butte County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|3,920
|Joseph R. Biden
|1,037
|Jo Jorgensen
|124
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|3,761
|Chris Janicek
|812
|Gene Siadek
|321
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|3,882
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|888
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|244
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|3,315
|No
|915
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|3,707
|No
|827
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|3,445
|No
|851
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|3,423
|No
|823
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|3,375
|No
|896
District 6 School Board (Alliance) (3)
|Tim Richey
|1,268
|Jake Sylvester
|1,723
|Karen Trussell
|1,460
|Shana Brown
|1,744
|Wes Whitwer
|1,395
|Dave Rischling
|3.015
Alliance City Council (2)
|Brian Mischnick
|2,133
|Gary A Goodell
|1,052
|Mara Andersen
|1,093
|John S. McGhehey
|1,981
Hemingford Village Board of Trustees (3)
|Marcella Thomas
|188
|Lynda K Novotny
|226
|Jake Frosst
|265
|Richard Wacker
|248
Bayard School Board District 21 (3)
|Kim Burry
|0
|Carolyn Applegate
|0
|Joe Applegate
|0
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|2,597
|No
|2,107
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|2,479
|No
|2,172
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|3,469
|No
|1,197
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|2,962
|No
|1,809
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|3,064
|No
|1,730
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|3,075
|No
|1,706
