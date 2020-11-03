 Skip to main content
2020 Box Butte County
2020 Box Butte County

  Updated
Box Butte County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   3,920
 Joseph R. Biden1,037
 Jo Jorgensen 124

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse  3,761
 Chris Janicek812 
 Gene Siadek321 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  3,882
 Mark Elworth Jr.888 
 Dustin C. Hobbs244 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes3,315 
 No915 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes 3,707
 No827 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes 3,445
 No851 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes3,423 
 No823 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes3,375 
 No896 

District 6 School Board (Alliance) (3)

Tim Richey1,268 
Jake Sylvester  1,723
Karen Trussell1,460 
Shana Brown1,744 
Wes Whitwer1,395 
Dave Rischling3.015 

Alliance City Council (2)

 Brian Mischnick2,133 
Gary A Goodell1,052 
Mara Andersen1,093 
John S. McGhehey1,981 

Hemingford Village Board of Trustees (3)

Marcella Thomas188 
Lynda K Novotny226 
Jake Frosst265 
Richard Wacker248 

Bayard School Board District 21 (3)

 Kim Burry
 Carolyn Applegate
 Joe Applegate

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes2,597 
 No2,107 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 2,479 
 No2,172 

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  3,469
 No1,197 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 2,962 
 No1,809

Initiative Measure 430

Yes  3,064
 No1,730

Initiative Measure 431

Yes  3,075
 No1,706
Related to this story

2020 Panhandle Election Results
Local

2020 Panhandle Election Results

  • Updated

The Star-Herald will update election results as our reporters gather them Tuesday, Nov. 3. Check out the latest results as they go live. 

