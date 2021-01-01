2020 Citizens of the Year: Couple dedicates their lives to serving others

As people drive through the line to collect styrofoam containers of food at Gering United Methodist Church, they stop and ask Melvin Shockley to say a prayer for them, or others in their lives.
One woman asks Melvin to pray for her as she has been experiencing depression for some time, especially now that it is the holidays. Another woman asks Melvin to pray for a relative struggling with cancer. He says he will. Fellowship is one of the reasons that Melvin became involved with the soup kitchen, seeing it as a way to serve his faith and the community. He and his wife, Mary Ann, have now been the driving force behind the First Assembly of God’s monthly “soup kitchen” for 16 years.
Feeding others, heart and soul
Melvin and Mary Ann Shockley have been leading the First Assembly of God’s monthly “soup kitchen” since 2004. Melvin had been volunteering for the soup kitchen, and Mary Ann would go with him.
“Pretty much anything he does, I do,” Mary Ann said. And vice versa.
It’s called a “soup kitchen,” but since the Shockleys took over in 2004, a full meal has been served the third Wednesday of every month. Soup is usually not on the menu, though there is nothing wrong with soup, Melvin says assuredly. They have strived to serve a hot meal ever since he took over as the older women of the church slowly moved on.
Most of the time, there are more than 100 people at the soup kitchen. Mary Ann said people of all ages, from infants to one woman in her 90s, benefit.
“Last time (November), we did 123 and before that 126,” Melvin said, surrounded by a about a half dozen volunteers, getting things ready for the Dec. 16 soup kitchen. Volunteers are made up of employees of local businesses that support the soup kitchen to people who just want to help, The help is certainly needed. “A lot of the other soup kitchens run 35-50.”
Chicken, ham and scalloped potatoes are the reason that Melvin thinks the First Assembly of God soup kitchen is so popular. His wife agrees. “I think it’s because of the food,” she said.
The couple put a lot of work into doing organizing the soup kitchen each month.
“They serve a meal as if they are going to serve Jesus himself,” First Assembly of God Pastor Leroy Wyre said. “They honor every person who attends the soup kitchen.”
Melvin begins working Mondays on gathering the needed supplies for the meals. He began purchasing chicken at the former Albertson’s store, seeing a good deal, which is how chicken got on the menu and he places that order on Mondays. He currently purchases it from Safeway, but has also purchased from Main Street Market.
On Tuesdays, he heads to the store to purchase the ham, which is sliced and readied for the roasting pan. He also gets other supplies, such as corn, sweet potatoes and dinner rolls or other sides that may be on the menu, as well as bananas and other items that are donated for the people who attend. For the Dec. 16 meal, green beans with bacon and carrots were the sides served alongside the dinner.
Wednesday is about preparing the meals, and Melvin heads that up, spending his afternoons readying the meals. One volunteer prepares the potatoes each week, bringing those in before the soup kitchen begins.
At times, the line starts before the alley and can go around the block to U.S. Bank. Serving starts at 5:30 p.m., but sometimes, people are in line as early as 4 p.m.
Attendance at the soup kitchen has been steady through the years, Mary Ann said. However, she said she believes more children come now than in the past.
“It just seems like so many children come with grandparents,” Shockley said. “If there is anything left over, such as milk, we give it to the kids. We do not throw anything away.
The soup kitchen has changed to a drive-thru due to the pandemic. However, prior to March, people attending the soup kitchen gathered in the Gering Methodist Church basement. The church is generous in providing its facilities for use for the soup kitchen, which Melvin says used to be a preschool.
The holidays were different this year, as the Shockleys usually make the December soup kitchen a holiday party complete with giveaways and activities. Though Mary Ann doesn’t mention it, Wyre says the Shockleys give generously for the holiday party, purchasing many of the prizes on their own.
Familiarity and encouragement are also served at the soup kitchen. With the change to a drive-thru, Melvin is so familiar with the people attending, he often knows before they drive-up how many servings they’ll need.
He said he gets to know the people, their struggles, their celebrations, their families.
“You talk to people,” he said. “They ask for prayer and we will pray with them. Over time, you just build a personal relationship.”
Mary Ann said, “Instead of feeding them food, we would also try to feed them a blessing or a word to encourage them. ...We are feeding them both ways.”
Leading by example
On top of giving to the community via the soup kitchen, Melvin has been a leader of local boys through involvement with the Boy Scouts.
For 28 years, Melvin has also helped guide the area’s young boys as an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 17 in Gering. He’s proud of the accomplishments of the troop, showing a listing of 102 Scouts from the troop who have earned their Eagle Scout Award since 1973. The bulk of those Eagle Scouts have been awarded since Melvin began assisting Matt Palomo in the mid-1990s.
“(Melvin) is a great part of the success of the Eagles over the years,” Palomo, a 2018 Citizen of the Year, told the Star-Herald. “He is quite an individual. He is very good with the boys, very loving. He has a good sense of humor with the boys, but at the same time, he helps them earn the awards that scouting has to offer.”
Melvin's own son, James, is among the list of boys as Melvin who have received their Eagle Scout awards. He also rattles of the name of their siblings who have earned Eagle Scout awards, belying a tradition of Scouting among families in the community.
Initially, Melvin said, he began helping out as his son participated in the Cub Scouts Pack 11 in Scottsbluff, beginning in 1991.
“I helped out because all the parents helped out. Then you show up for four or five meetings and you are named assistant Scoutmaster,” he said, jokingly.
He didn’t intend to be a lifetime Scoutmaster, but he continued on after his own son outgrew the program. He continues because he has a passion for working with the boys, some who do not have father figures in their lives to take them on camping trips and fishing expeditions.
“A lot of these kids have single parents,” he said. “They just need someone, if nothing else, to set the boundaries for them. Most kids are looking for someone to say, ‘Do this’ or ‘Don’t do this.'
“And kids like doing things, they like hands-on. And it is tough in this day and age because you have so many things vying for their attention and time,” Melvin said, saying that Scouts is not for everyone, but he encourages them to give it a try.
He likes seeing the Scouts grow in the program.
“You see them grow and mature through the years, see them make other friends in Scouting. And the parents learn that their kids can survive a weekend without them,” he said with a laugh.
“The boys in the troop sell the program” by sharing stories of camping, fishing and canoeing, Melvin said. At its largest, the troop has 25 boys enrolled.
Palomo says Melvin is a well-rounded leader and a good friend.
He is one of my bookends that keeps me together," he said. "We have the right chemistry and we have just developed it more through the years."
The Right Step
Melvin is the type of guy who doesn’t like to accept a lot of accolades, so he is the type of volunteer that many people might be: someone who pitches in, perhaps not calling a lot of attention to his accomplishments along the way.
Out of the two of them, Mary Ann is the most well-known, and deservedly so, with her dedication to the Los Guadalupaños dance group.
Like Melvin and Boy Scouts, Mary Ann became involved with Los Guadalupaños after one of her children became involved in the dance group.
She was attending the group with her daughter each week, with the mothers dancing with their daughters as an exercise activity.
Alice Castillo, the woman then leading the group, asked Mary Ann if she would be willing to help with the group. After Castillo moved to Colorado, “I ended up keeping the group,” Mary Ann said. “It was just going to be temporary, to just help her out, until she got somebody, but she never got anybody.”
Or did she?
Mary Ann hadn’t done the folkloric dancing that is performed by the group until that mother-daughter exercise class. She learned the steps to the dances alongside her daughter, LaShelle, then 10 years old.
“The kids were doing it by themselves and we decided to do the mother-daughter group, just to exercise with our kids and instead of just dropping them off,” she said. “We stayed there and danced, and did exercises just to keep ourselves healthy, too. We started learning most of the steps, and you know, doing performances and it just went on from there.”
Her first husband's mother, Sally Dittmar, also lead the group at one time and he performed with it. He asked Mary Ann to dance with the group and she began performing as well.
Now, she leads the group by teaching the dances, and the culture, to the children who perform, and also the community.
Unfortunately, during the pandemic, the group hasn’t been able to meet for the twice-a-week dance lessons and rehearsals and to perform. It was a disappointment to cancel Cinco de Mayo festivities, particularly, she said. Events planned were postponed to Sept. 16, but even those had to be scaled back due to the pandemic.
New costumes that had been crafted or purchased remain hanging in closets and new accessories that were handmade for the girls sit unused. The group had also learned a new song and dance, adding a new Mexican region to its performances.
“It was all put to a standstill and we weren’t able to showcase our talents and the pride that we take in our culture, in our community,” Mary Ann said.
However, she said, the kids involved in the group keep calling, wanting to know when they can dance again. They performed for Heritage Estates residents in May in an outdoor performance.
During a normal year, the group dances for college or elementary classes learning the culture of Mexico, and attends events in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Mary Ann said they average 20 to 25 main performances a year and always add on more performances that may be requested.
Among many young people, knowledge of the Hispanic culture isn’t as strong as it used to be.
“It’s about just carrying on that tradition of dancing and passing it on, encouraging other children to join you,” Mary Ann said. “You know, encouraging the children to be proud of who they are.”
Like many community activities, Mary Ann said, it can be difficult for children to be involved. Even among the young men, she said, they are so involved in activities such as football, basketball or soccer, that they “come home exhausted at night.” The children with parents from the regions of Mexico that are incorporated in the group’s performances are more likely to stick with the group for long periods of time. She currently has a great group of senior boys, she said, who have been involved with the group since they were little. Her youngest dancer is 5 years old and her oldest dancer is 25 years old.
Parents are encouraging to the group, helping in many ways. Mary Ann said she has a great group of parents who are involved in supporting the group, particularly in the last two years. Parents in the group get involved in many hands-on ways. On occasion, there are fundraisers, such as selling enchiladas, to help the families with purchasing costumes. Prior to performances, the mothers come together on one night, doing any needed sewing, readying the costumes and bringing together headpieces or flowers. Parents even come together to put together floats when the group is in a parade.
Asked what has kept her coming back for years, even after her own children have grown, Mary Ann said had one answer: the children.
“They love it. They love what they do. They love performing. They come out of their shell, more or less. Because they come in very shy and they don’t know the steps the very first time. You can’t discourage them, you have to encourage them. We just encourage them to keep on trying and then we do one-on-one with them individually. ... And then we get to the performances, and their excitement,” she said, with the emotion in her voice apparent. “And when they do it. They are so excited and they just want to learn more.”
Currently, Mary Ann is searching for someone to assist her with the group and, hopefully, move it forward into the next generation. Years of dancing have affected her knees and teaching the children the dances is becoming difficult.
The group is a centerpiece for Hispanic celebrations in this community and others. They have performed for governors, Nebraska legislators, tourism committees and at the state fair. The group has even been featured on an NETV Nebraska special.
“I love to look back on those memories,” Mary Ann said of the irreplaceable experiences that she and the children have gotten from the group. She’s hopeful that someone else will love the group as much as she has, and carry on the tradition.
Servants of God and community
Melvin and Mary Ann’s involvement in their church doesn’t just live out in their involvement leading the soup kitchen, Scouts or Los Guadalupaños. They are also leaders in their church and the community.
Melvin doesn’t just help out with the First Assembly of God’s soup kitchen, but stops by and lends a helping hand to many of the other soup kitchens held in the area. A soup kitchen is held at different locations in Scottsbluff and Gering throughout the week. He shows up at the soup kitchen held at the Guadalupe Center three of the four Mondays it is held, doing tasks such as helping move boxes. He might show up at another site to help set up tables and chairs. He shows up at the Wednesday soup kitchen every week, even those weeks that are not led by the First Assembly of God.
Wyre said, “I’ve always said if you look in the dictionary under ‘servant,’ you would see a picture of Melvin. If we had more couples like Melvin and Mary Ann, the world would be evangelized already.”
Mary Ann’s gift, he said, is being an encourager.
“She makes a point every week to text me some type of encouragement,” he said, saying she sends uplifting messages to him.
Among those who know her, she is known for crafting small gifts to give to people who donate their time or even just needing a lift in spirits.
The couple is also known for their encouragement of success, whether in church or in the community. Melvin and Mary Ann are also the driving force behind a scholarship fund that awards funds each year to Hispanic students going on to college. The scholarship fund started when Mary Ann served a two-year stint on the Western Community College Area Board of Governors and a Hispanic Advisory Committee started. Changes on the state level resulted in the fund needing to be established independently and it moved to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.
It’s provided scholarships to students for more than 20 years, with sometimes up to 10 scholarships given in a year. The number of scholarships awarded depends on the donations that Melvin and Mary Ann have been able to gather.
“We try to give at least $500 to $700 scholarships,” she said. “The community has been very supportive of us through the years. We try to help as many students as we can.”
She has also given her time to the Latina Red Dress event, and will help that event again this coming February. Last year’s event had to be postponed due to the pandemic, and it is hoped that the event that teaches Hispanic women about heart health and other conditions will be able to be held. The event, organized by Community Health Center (CAPWN), is an event aimed at helping reach those in the Hispanic community affected by health disparities.
At First Assembly of God, Mary Ann has also headed the church’s Adopt a School project, Wyre said.
“They collect clothing for the children,” he said, saying donations are made to Roosevelt and Lincoln Heights elementary schools in Scottsbluff. “Sometimes, when the children soil their clothing, get wet from playing outside, or whatever, they provide clothing for the teacher to give to the kids so they do not have to wear that clothing all day.”
She and Melvin have also led collection efforts for the Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade, collecting more than $1,200 in donations for the program. The program provides resources to help teach kids about missions, with kids able to collect charms for missions abroad.
Melvin helps make preparations for all services, checking the heating and air conditioning, tending to communion and even tidying up the church, if needed. The couple decorates the Fellowship Hall for holidays, like Christmas or other events. They even take turns leading the children’s church.
“They are very involved and very faithful,” Wyre said.
In recent weeks, Mary Ann’s cousin, then a sister and brother-in-law both died of COVID-related causes, but the woman was out in the community and doing activities for the church. “They have the highest integrity.”
Wyre said he and his wife consider Melvin and Mary Ann “close, faithful friends” and like family. The Wyres seem to be just one of many, many people in the community who consider the couple to be a special part of their lives.
He said, “I have learned so much from them, learned from their Christ-like example and it has helped me to grow as a person and as a believer in Jesus Christ.”