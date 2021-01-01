2020 Citizens of the Year: Couple dedicates their lives to serving others

New costumes that had been crafted or purchased remain hanging in closets and new accessories that were handmade for the girls sit unused. The group had also learned a new song and dance, adding a new Mexican region to its performances.

“It was all put to a standstill and we weren’t able to showcase our talents and the pride that we take in our culture, in our community,” Mary Ann said.

However, she said, the kids involved in the group keep calling, wanting to know when they can dance again. They performed for Heritage Estates residents in May in an outdoor performance.

During a normal year, the group dances for college or elementary classes learning the culture of Mexico, and attends events in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Mary Ann said they average 20 to 25 main performances a year and always add on more performances that may be requested.

Among many young people, knowledge of the Hispanic culture isn’t as strong as it used to be.

“It’s about just carrying on that tradition of dancing and passing it on, encouraging other children to join you,” Mary Ann said. “You know, encouraging the children to be proud of who they are.”