2020 Dawes County Election Results

Dawes County
*Contested Races only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|2,892
|Joseph R. Biden
|1,062
|Jo Jorgensen
|107
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|2,844
|Chris Janicek
|768
|Gene Siadek
|248
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|2,934
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|877
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|161
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,594
|No
|624
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,783
|No
|629
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,664
|No
|592
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,611
|No
|604
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,604
|No
|614
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|2,108
|No
|1,689
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|2,077
|No
|1,672
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|2,930
|No
|826
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|2,403
|No
|1,441
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|2,407
|No
|1,434
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|2,624
|No
|1,212
Legislative District 43
|Tom Brewer
|1,873
|Tanya Storer
|2,004
Chadron City Council
|Keith Crofutt
|1,181
|Joseph W. Johndreau
|1,158
|A.J. Bassett
|1,024
Crawford City Council North Ward
|Zac Riggs
|141
|David A. Nixon
|43
Crawford School Board District 71
|Alicia Hunter-Robertson
|332
|Donald W. Edelman
|429
|Christine Swanson
|327
|Jim Lambert
|283
|JoElla Norman
|561
|Carl Burrous
|192
Hay Springs School Board
|Gregory B. Heiting
|25
|Shavonna L. Henry
|19
|Miriam J. Kearns
|26
Sioux County Board of Regents
|Shon J. Whetham
|0
|Karen M. Huntrods
|0
|Judson T. Skavdahl
|0
|Joleen E. Falkenburg
|0
|Chris Juhnke
|0
City of Crawford Initiative
Should the City of Crawford eliminate its two wards, two council members north and two council members south and elect all city council members at large?
|Yes
|318
|No
|135
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.