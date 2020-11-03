 Skip to main content
2020 Dawes County Election Results
2020 Dawes County Election Results

  • Updated
Dawes County
*Contested Races only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   2,892
 Joseph R. Biden1,062
 Jo Jorgensen 107

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 2,844 
 Chris Janicek768 
 Gene Siadek248 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  2,934
 Mark Elworth Jr.877 
 Dustin C. Hobbs161 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,594 
 No624 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,783 
 No629 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,664 
 No592 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes 2,611
 No604 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,604 
 No614

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes2,108 
 No1,689 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 2,077 
 No1,672

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  2,930
 No826 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 2,403 
 No1,441

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 2,407 
 No1,434

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 2,624
 No1,212

Legislative District 43

 Tom Brewer 1,873
 Tanya Storer2,004 

Chadron City Council

 Keith Crofutt1,181 
 Joseph W. Johndreau 1,158 
 A.J. Bassett1,024 

Crawford City Council North Ward

 Zac Riggs141 
 David A. Nixon43 

Crawford School Board District 71

 Alicia Hunter-Robertson 332 
 Donald W. Edelman 429 
 Christine Swanson327 
 Jim Lambert283 
 JoElla Norman561 
 Carl Burrous 192 

Hay Springs School Board

Gregory B. Heiting   25
 Shavonna L. Henry19 
 Miriam J. Kearns26 

Sioux County Board of Regents

Shon J. Whetham  
 Karen M. Huntrods
 Judson T. Skavdahl
 Joleen E. Falkenburg
 Chris Juhnke

City of Crawford Initiative

Should the City of Crawford eliminate its two wards, two council members north and two council members south and elect all city council members at large?

 
 Yes  318
 No135 
