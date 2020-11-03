2020 Deuel County Election Results

Deuel County
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|871
|Joseph R. Biden
|141
|Jo Jorgensen
|20
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|837
|Chris Janicek
|104
|Gene Siadek
|62
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|872
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|105
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|62
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Stine be retained in office?
|Yes
|625
|No
|204
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|609
|No
|204
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|616
|No
|202
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|627
|No
|193
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|628
|No
|192
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|618
|No
|196
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|487
|No
|437
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|468
|No
|422
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|638
|No
|264
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|511
|No
|420
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|509
|No
|427
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|546
|No
|390
County Surveyor Election
Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor
|Yes
|560
|No
|388
South Platte Natural Resources District Subdistrict 7 (1)
|Jared Derry
|438
|Larry L. Rutt
|485
Board of Education Creek Valley Schools District 25-1 (3)
|Todd Rust
|329
|Matt Kingman
|476
|Troy Isenbart
|410
|Kevin Jacobs
|307
City of Chappell Council Member (2)
|Ernie Husmann
|212
|Daniel Riley
|241
|Jeron Hahn
|249
Village of Big Springs Village Trustee (3)
|Julia Everitt
|88
|Dan Van Zee
|174
|Richard D. Brown II
|69
|Heather Waterman
|99
|Jack H Van Horn
|80
|Thomas Heath
|31
|William Studham
|59
