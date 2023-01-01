2022 Citizen of the Year: Karen Anderson embodies true spirit of leadership

For more than two decades, Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s Karen Anderson has been at the forefront of recognizing the community’s leaders. She’s recruited from leaders in business and industry to develop skills in the Leadership Scotts Bluff Program. She leads the effort each year to honor long-time and new community members during the chamber’s annual awards. She is often front and center, welcoming the owners and employees of new businesses to the area.

All the while, Anderson herself has also been a leader in the community. This year, the Star-Herald has selected Anderson as its Citizen of the Year.

Making Nebraska ‘home’

“How do you encapsulate 25 years?” Anderson asked recently as she reflected on her years at the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

Anderson’s career path toward leading the local Chamber of Commerce began long before she moved to the community in 1997. She grew up in South Dakota, where she noted — as the area readied for subzero temperatures — that it’s cold and snows most of the winter.

“That was refreshing when I first came here,” she said. “I remember my first winter here, I was kind of surprised you could see grass all year-long. It would snow, and then disappear.”

Prior to working in the Chamber of Commerce industry, Anderson worked a five-year stint at a country radio. She amusingly notes, “I didn’t really like country radio, but I loved the people. It’s kind of a people business and it’s kind of interesting, because when you sell radio, you don’t really have a product. And, it’s the same for the chamber.”

During that time, Anderson became involved with the service organization, Jaycees, after the program began allowing women to join.

She helped co-chair an annual festival, the annual South Dakota Snow Queen Festival, and served as the group’s first woman president.

“I found out through the Jaycees that I had gifts I wasn’t using on the job site, such as being able to recruit sponsorships and coordinating projects. It was just a good fit.”

She moved on to a job at the Aberdeen, South Dakota, Chamber of Commerce, serving as a project coordinator for seven years. During that time, she completed a Chamber Institute Program through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and began exploring her options. Through that program, she learned about an opening at the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce as then-Chamber of Commerce Director Keith Ellis readied to leave.

“I applied,” she said, admitting “I never really knew where Scottsbluff was, though I’d grown up in the Black Hills.”

On her first visit to the community, she said her appreciation for it began immediately.

“You know, you do that drive down into the valley, and it just makes an impact.”

The makeup of the community also fit her family, as her then-husband farmed: “We traded wheat for sugar beets,” she said, saying she learned about agriculture and to appreciate its role in the community during 16 years living on the farm.

Developing Chamber leadership

As Anderson interviewed to become the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s newest director, she came loaded with samples of what she calls “her propaganda,” materials she had developed to promote the programs at the Aberdeen chamber. When she came to the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, she said, it didn’t have much for marketing.

It’s one of the first things she changed. In many different capacities through the years, Anderson has worked to develop materials that promote the chamber, the community or other projects, such as developing materials for the regional Heartland Expressway Coalition.

Each month, the Chamber of Commerce newsletter came out in a tabloid, outlining the work that is done at the chamber, its newest members and other interests. Today, that newsletter has grown into an email sent out each month. The Chamber of Commerce was one of the first entities in the area to have a website.

When people sit down to enjoy the organization’s annual award banquet, they will sit down and read about the list of accomplishments over the last year, about the different members of its committees and other work.

“It’s kind of our paycheck,” Anderson said of materials she has developed like the program for the banquet. “You see, ‘Here’s all of our board. Here is who is going off. Here’s what’s going on.' People like to see their names, and their businesses.”

Prior to the start of the banquet, people will see those things in action as a slideshow gives everyone a sneak peek into ribbon cuttings and other activities. It’s a favorite piece of the banquet, and Anderson said it has even spurred some business owners to encourage their employees to become involved in the chamber and community activities.

Kevin Howard, who worked with Anderson for 12 years as the Scotts Bluff County tourism director, described Anderson as “focused” and hitting the ground running when she took over the reins at the chamber.

From building up Leadership Scotts Bluff to doing community outreach on ballot initiatives, Howard says the work that Anderson has done throughout the community is unmatched. He calls it “the cumulative effect of Karen Anderson on a community that wasn’t her own. ... She embraced it and made it hers.”

When Anderson first came on, Howard said, the Chamber of Commerce was struggling financially and in membership. She successfully reversed that, building membership, making changes to the budget including trimming out events that were costing money and bringing in new sources of revenue.

“Karen put a focus at the chamber on taking care of the members, the employees and the community,” he said. “She just reached out into the community and took the pulse of what we needed.”

For the employees, he said, that meant getting them benefits, like health insurance. She lives by example, helping and encouraging her own employees to build their skillsets and leadership. That support for her employees has resulted in continuity at the Chamber of Commerce, Howard said.

And, Anderson says, each business member in the Chamber of Commerce is as important as the other. She has looked to members, from a plumber to an attorney, to lead the Chamber as board presidents and board members. She also spoke about making sure memberships are accessible to everyone.

“One business is just as important as the other. It’s what gifts you bring to the table and how do you engage that?”

Budding leadership

Anderson’s focus on building partnerships has resulted in changes that have affected Scottsbluff-Gering, past, present and future, Howard said, particularly in strengthening leaders in the community and the Panhandle.

Howard, who went on to serve as tourism director in Box Butte and Cheyenne counties until he retired last year, said Anderson has reached out to other Chambers of Commerce in surrounding communities. As part of the Leadership Scotts Bluff program, similar programs in Chadron, Alliance, Bridgeport and Sidney have been welcomed to attend events through the years, such as the annual Legislative trip.

During that trip to Lincoln, participants in the programs get to meet with senators, the governor or lieutenant governor, and see legislators in action during a session. Now a staple for each Leadership Scotts Bluff class, it took Anderson three years to get the Leadership Scotts Bluff board to support the trip, which partnered with a contingent of chamber leaders traveling to the capital city. The program participants used to tour western Nebraska communities annually, she said, but she felt that a trip to Lincoln to see the legislature in action would be more beneficial to Leadership Scotts Bluff participants.

“We’re closer to three other capitals than we are to our own,” she said. “I just thought it was really important that the Leadership Scotts Bluff participants go through the capitol, see the unicameral in action because it is different than other states. ... I think it just really makes a big impact for people to understand what goes into lawmaking, that anybody could be a senator, or could be a governor.”

Many people who have lived in the state haven’t seen the legislature in action. Every year since 2001, each class of Leadership Scotts Bluff has seen it up close. Sen. John Stinner said he has always enjoyed the visits from the group that Anderson put together for the Lincoln trip.

“She’s not only involved in a community, but in growing leaders within the community,” he said.

Anderson, a graduate of Leadership Scotts Bluff X class, said she herself developed as she participated in the class. Having been a stranger to the area, she said, it helped her to learn about different facets of the community. That focus continues today.

“Thirty-three times 35 (people in a class), that’s a lot of leaders,” she said. “It’s been a good run.”

Leadership Scotts Bluff is modeled after a nationwide program. Originally started by the Chamber of Commerce, the local program has now grown into its own organization, with support from the chamber.

Anderson said she is encouraged each year by seeing the growth of the people who participate.

“You can see people develop and I felt like I was kind of a matchmaker, what’s the need in the community and who has a specific gift, and kind of match them and introduce them.”

Some of the members end up on chamber committees, even the chamber board. Others move on to volunteer on other boards.

Building partnerships

In addition to the Leadership Scotts Bluff trip, Anderson has also built other opportunities for civic involvement.

Throughout the Legislative session, senators have historically been able to connect with Chamber of Commerce leadership and members through regular “Rolls and Issue” calls. Stinner told the Star-Herald that the calls have been among the ways that he has been able to solicit feedback on issues before the legislature.

“The feedback on the issues, people asking me questions, was extremely valuable to me,” he said.

Stinner’s predecessor, Sen. John Harms, also regularly conducted the calls and used them similarly, Anderson said.

Each December, the Chamber of Commerce’s government affairs committee hosts the Pre-Legislative Breakfast. The District 48 senator is among the featured speakers, as well as the governor or lieutenant governor. Stinner said it gives senators a way to set out the agenda for the upcoming year before the session starts.

Anderson said that the legislative activities are just some of the ways that she has worked to build the committees at the Chamber of Commerce. The government affairs committee has grown to one of the most instrumental committees of the chamber.

She said that her own development of an interest in political topics would be one of the unexpected parts of her job. However, she said, that interest came about because of a need to inform citizens about the issues and needs in the community. Anderson has been involved in efforts to initially pass, then re-approve, LB 840 initiatives, as well as other initiatives like the recent passage of a sales tax in Gering aimed at funding infrastructure needs.

“I think she is one of the more outstanding people that we have in the valley,” Stinner said. “She cares a lot about what goes on in the valley. I think she’s done just an outstanding job with the chamber and she is kind of a go-to person for me.”

The annual State of the Valley luncheon and candidate forums during election years are some of the other activities that Anderson has helped drive throughout the years. During the recent election, Anderson said, thousands of people watched candidate forums, which were offered online after similar forums were held successfully during the pandemic.

Stinner said Anderson’s knowledge and involvement in the Heartland Expressway Coalition has made her one of the drivers in advocating for its completion. Anderson was among a Panhandle contingent that testified about the need for completion of the project and has been involved in other efforts through the Heartland Expressway and Ports-to-Plains Coalitions.

Some of the efforts that Anderson has been involved in have also taken persistence to accomplish. The Chamber of Commerce acted as the impetus in downtown revitalization projects in Scottsbluff, an effort that took years as consultants were brought into the community and feedback sought during town hall and other meetings. Those meetings would serve to be the catalyst for revitalization grants that the City of Scottsbluff sought and received. Much of today’s downtown, including the downtown plaza, was shaped by that feedback.

And, as we drive through the Scottsbluff-Gering community, welcome signs and other signs direct us, and most importantly visitors to local attractions. However, Anderson said, it took more than 10 years for members of the Valley Visions Taskforce, a chamber committee, to get the monetary support from different municipal and county entities. As leaders such as mayors and council members would change, so would the support for the project, and members would begin their efforts again.

Susan Weideman, a member of the Valley Visions Taskforce, served on the committee. In addition, as a former mayor of Gering who now serves on the council, she saw firsthand the work that went into the project, from initial presentations about the project to coming together for conceptual drawing by local signmaker Tom Cozad that would eventually become the artwork on the signs.

“One of the first visible things that we did in the community is getting those entrance signs to Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown,” she said. “And, it was huge because of the money raised for that, and we actually got it implemented. Next came the wayfaring signs, like the signs that you see directing people to the Gering golf course, or Riverside Zoo.”

She said that smaller signs for other attractions soon followed, but getting those initial signs served to spur more parts of the project. As part of that project, Weideman said, Anderson presented several studies about the need for such signs and other efforts.

“You know, getting people on board sometimes can be very difficult,” Weideman said.

For many people, it's likely surprising that so much effort had to go into developing a sign system that has become commonplace for all of us — and adopted at neighboring communities throughout the Panhandle.

In travels with Anderson, Weideman said Anderson is always looking for ideas for programs or efforts that can be implemented in the community.

“Karen has done a great job of developing partnerships with government and private business,” she said. “She’s always looking for building relations with people and she sees the big picture.”

Community involvement

In addition to her role leading the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, Anderson is involved in the community on a personal level. Anderson has served stints with the Scotts Bluff County CERT team and with organizations such as Panhandle Business and Professional Women. She is a past recipient of the BPW’s Woman of the Year Award and the chamber has also been recognized as an Employer of the Year. She also serves on Western Nebraska Community College’s Board of Governors, currently serving as vice chair.

After becoming the Scottsbluff/Gering Rotary’s first woman president, Anderson also found herself recognized as a Rotarian of the Year. She was the first Nebraska Rotarian to win the award since 1990 when she received it in 2012.

During her year as president, she said, she started some activities that continue today, such as an annual awards banquet and gavel exchange. She also started a tabloid that includes photos of past presidents and lists the accomplishments of the organization in the last year, a favorite project of hers. Even as she talks about her own accomplishments, she lauds the work of others, such as work by Joe Schoen to construct water infrastructure in Africa and donate ambulances in Mexico, to name just a few.

Her dedication to her church, St. Francis Episcopal Church, has also remained steadfast through the years. She is an assistant priest at the church. Asked how she became involved in that on top of all the other things she does, she tells a story of being asked to serve, first as a deacon before two local churches combined and then growing her role in a process that took seven years to complete.

The skills that make her successful in the chamber also make her successful as a priest, she said.

“For the Chamber, you are looking for gifts, for the betterment of the community. For the church, you’re looking at people, for their gifts for the glory of God.”

Anderson has indicated that she plans on retiring within the year. In retirement, she plans to spend more time with her four children and 12 grandchildren. She hopes to travel some, though she doesn’t have any certain plans at the moment, and is even considering travel partners.

Her retirement will certainly leave big shoes to fill, without a doubt, Howard, Stinner and Weideman said. However, each of them said they know one thing: Anderson will give her successor the tools that are needed and help in any capacity needed for a smooth transition.

“She has things orderly and focused ... To the next person who would come in, she’ll help them continue on successfully,” Howard said.

Asked how he would describe Anderson to someone who had never met her, Howard said, that without a doubt, he would say: “Somebody you can go to for anything you need.” He said she is definitely a person who has not only taught people to be a leader, but lived it as well.

She has certainly been a mover and a shaker in developing the Scottsbluff, Gering and western Nebraska communities and is deserving of the title, “Citizen of the Year.”

