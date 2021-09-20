2022 Nebraska Passport stop application now open

LINCOLN — Applications are now being accepted for Nebraska Tourism’s 2022 Passport program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. Past stops have included museums, restaurants, outdoor adventures, retail stores, wineries, breweries, etc.
“The Nebraska Passport is a wonderful way for us to promote the unique destinations and attractions we have in our state. Not only is this a fun program for the stops and participants, but it provides a significant economic impact to the state by encouraging traveler spending in Nebraska,” John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, said.
The Nebraska Passport program benefits travelers through helping them create life-long memories, but the program also greatly benefits the 70 chosen Passport stops through increased traffic, sales and awareness.
“It has been amazing to be a part of the Nebraska Passport this year. We have loved greeting travelers from across the state and beyond, some have never stepped foot in an art gallery and that is exactly the mission of the Norfolk Arts Center, to bring people and the arts together,” said Dustin Southworth, marketing and membership coordinator of the Norfolk Arts Center.
Some of the requirements for Nebraska Passport stops are:
Offer an exceptional, unique visitor experience.
Be open regular, reasonable, consistent hours (including at least one weekend day) during the Nebraska Passport season (May 1 to September 30).
Keep the same hours of operation throughout the Passport season.
Display excellent customer service.
Be a good tourism ambassador for your region. Talk to travelers about other tourism destinations, restaurants, retail stores, etc. in your area that they may be interested in visiting.
To complete the 2022 Passport online application go to https://nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/application/. The 2022 program will run from May 1 – Sept. 30. Other information about Passport stop requirements, how the program benefits Passport stops, and details about the application process can be found on the website.
The application deadline is November 30, 2021. Applicants will be notified in February 2022, and the 2022 Passport stops will be announced in March. There is no fee to participate. Questions about participating in the program can be directed to info@nebraskapassport.com.