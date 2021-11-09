2022 New Year's Beef Bash coming to Mitchell

The New Year’s Beef Bash, hosted by the Scotts Bluff County Ag Society, is a winter prospect show open to youth under the age of 21. Held at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell, the show is intended to further use the fairground’s livestock show pavilion. Hosting a prospect show over the New Year’s weekend allows participants to attend a show before the National Western Stock Show held in January and the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic held in February.

Lana Hubbard, manager of the Scotts Bluff County Events Center and Fairgrounds in Mitchell, said, “Holding the show at this time gives kids the opportunity to get those calves out before state and national shows begin.”

Last year’s inaugural New Year’s Beef Bash drew over 250 entries, 195 of those entries were from out of state and eastern Nebraska.

“Last year went great and we are anticipating entries to increase this year,” Hubbard said.

Chip Huckfelt, board member for the Scotts Bluff County Ag Society, said, “People really liked our show last year, our goal was to create an experience that would leave them knowing they were coming back next year.”