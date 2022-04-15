2022 NSAA Speech Championships: Best of the Best on Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN – Nebraska’s finest high school orators will take the stage for the “2022 NSAA Speech Championships: Best of the Best” at 1 p.m. CT, Sunday, April 24, on Nebraska Public Media.

Produced in the Ron Hull Studio at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, the two-hour program showcases high school students performing their winning state championship speeches.

The annual Nebraska School Activities Association event was held March 16-18 at Kearney High School and included students from Nebraska schools competing in classes A, B, C1, C2, D1 and D2.

Tamika Eastman, of Sioux County, will be one of the speakers to perform.

“2022 NSAA Speech Championships: Best of the Best” can also be viewed at NebraskaPublicMedia.org.

