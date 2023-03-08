Scotts Bluff County has two veteran Nebraska Passport stops and one newcomer among the eight Panhandle businesses or tourist attractions included in the 2023 statewide program.

New to Nebraska Passport this year is The Crispy Biscuit Pet Deli, which has sold specially made cat and dog treats and meals since opening at 1719 Broadway in Scottsbluff in May 2022.

Three other Panhandle locations join the Riverside Discovery Center and Legacy of the Plains as return Nebraska Passport stops.

Tourists can collect stamps in a Nebraska Passport booklet or the program’s smartphone app at stops from May 1 to Sept. 30 toward prizes awarded at season’s end. Information and a link to download the app may be found at nebraskapassport.com.

WhiteClay Makerspace, a creative studio and outlet for Oglala Lakota artists and crafters, becomes the second location in the Pine Ridge Reservation border town accepted into the Passport program. The Lakota Hope Center previously took part.

Other Panhandle Nebraska Passport locations are as follows (asterisks indicate return participants): High Plains Homestead*, Crawford; Double L Country Store and Café*, Harrisburg; A Collective Gathering Antiques & Flea Market*, Potter; and Sam & Louie’s NYP, home of Boss City Brewing Co., Sidney.