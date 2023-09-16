More than 8,500 ducks were sold as the United Way of Western Nebraska held its 26th annual Duck Draw Saturday, Sept. 16. The event at the 18th Street Plaza included games, vendors and booths from some of the United Way's partner agencies.

While there were 35 prizes to win, all the attention was on the big ticket items, a 2024 Chevrolet Trax donated by TEAM Auto Center and a 2023 Honda Pioneer side by side donated by Sandberg Honda.

The Chevy and the Honda and were won by Scott Phillips and Connie Hubbard, respectively. They will be presented the keys to their prizes next week.

There were only a few prizewinners at the fundraiser, which sold 8,552 ducks to be chose from for the 35 prizes. Husband and wife Jeanna and Gary Cannon won back to back prizes during the drawing.

Jeanna's duck was pulled first winning her a birthday party for up to 25 guests at the Carpenter Center and Gary's name was called right afterward, to receive a one -year membership to the Shaggy Buffalo car wash.

UWWN Board President Bill Boyer ended the morning's festivities by thanking attendees and cheering on the UNL football team.

He said, "8,500 plus ducks were sold this year, all that money will go back to the United Way of Western Nebraska and we'll be giving that to all the partner agencies."

Team Auto Owner Kent Holub and Sandberg Honda President Kelly Sandberg said they were happy for the opportunity to give back to the community.

"We are very fortunate to let the United Way have us as part of their fundraiser, and the thing that is so nice is that the funding stays here," Sandberg said.

Holub echoed similar sentiments about the ability to try and help the community working with the United Way.

"It means a lot because really the community provides us our successes, businesses and everything, without the community we wouldn't be here, so it's good to give back," he said.

United Way of Western Nebraska Director Karen Benzel said she felt that this year's fundraiser was a success and saw similar sales to previous year's fundraisers.

"We're right on par and it's such an amazing opportunity to see all the people come out and buy ducks because not only do they have the opportunity to win some amazing prizes, they know that those proceeds all go back to the community."

Following the end of the drawing, United Way workers started the work of reaching out to winners who were not in attendance to let them know how they could receive their prizes. One audience member knew Phillips, who won the Chevy, and reached out to him on the phone to inform him what he had received.

Winners will continue to pick up their prizes throughout the day and the rest of the week. Prize winners are: