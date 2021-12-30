22 things to do in 2022: From hikes to festivals, lots to enjoy in western Nebraska

Events in 2020 saw a disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 saw some events return, some in altered form and some in their former glory. Those looking forward to the New Year of 2022 are ever more hopeful to see events and communities return to normal.

The Star-Herald has gathered some events and other suggestions for readers to enjoy in 2022. Get outside, visit more communities and celebrate life this year.

Scotts Bluff National Monument and Wildcat Hills — Jan. 1

First Day Hikes are a nationwide initiative that encourages people to get out outdoors and hike in favorite state and national parks. It’s a great way to start the New Year. In the Panhandle, we’ve got a lot of places to enjoy, particularly the Scotts Bluff National Monument with its many trails.

On Saturday, the Wildcat Hills will host a half-mile hike. Meet up at 1 p.m. at the Wildcat HIlls Nature Center.

On New Year’s Day, the local forecast calls for a “slight chance” of snow, but it’s supposed to be sunny. Visit https://americanhiking.org/first-day-hikes/ for some tips on cold weather hiking.

Summit to Summit — mid-May