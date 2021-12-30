22 things to do in 2022: From hikes to festivals, lots to enjoy in western Nebraska

Events in 2020 saw a disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 saw some events return, some in altered form and some in their former glory. Those looking forward to the New Year of 2022 are ever more hopeful to see events and communities return to normal.
The Star-Herald has gathered some events and other suggestions for readers to enjoy in 2022. Get outside, visit more communities and celebrate life this year.
Scotts Bluff National Monument and Wildcat Hills — Jan. 1
First Day Hikes are a nationwide initiative that encourages people to get out outdoors and hike in favorite state and national parks. It’s a great way to start the New Year. In the Panhandle, we’ve got a lot of places to enjoy, particularly the Scotts Bluff National Monument with its many trails.
On Saturday, the Wildcat Hills will host a half-mile hike. Meet up at 1 p.m. at the Wildcat HIlls Nature Center.
On New Year’s Day, the local forecast calls for a “slight chance” of snow, but it’s supposed to be sunny. Visit https://americanhiking.org/first-day-hikes/ for some tips on cold weather hiking.
Summit to Summit — mid-May
More than 300 participants have tackled past Summit to Summit event, which is a 7.2-mile Run/Walk that starts on the Summit Christian College campus, heads up to the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitors Center, climbs up to the top of the bluffs, and returns to the campus. It’s a favorite early season run for those training for summer marathons or other runs, or those who want to enjoy the monument in a unique way. For more information about the Summit to Summit, including a route map, visit www.summittosummit.org.
Theatre West Summer Repertory — late May to late July
Theatre West will mark its 31st season bringing performances to the community this summer. Shows planned for the summer season announced recently are “Million Dollar Quartet,” “The Last 5 Years,” “Legally Blond,” and “Clue.” Performances are held at Western Nebraska Community College’s Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center in the Judy Chaloupka Theater. Tickets sales will start in May for the eight-week season. Visit twneb.com for information on ticket sales, performances and more.
Post Playhouse — May 27-Aug. 14
Fans of the Post Playhouse will be thrilled to see that its theater productions are returning after seasons were canceled in 2020 and 2021. The live theater company produces several musicals in a repertory schedule each summer, performing at the theater at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. According to its website, productions this summer will be Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” “Damn Yankees,” Desperate Measures” and “Something Rotten!” Productions will begin May 27 and continue as scheduled through Aug. 14. To check out the Post Playhouse schedule and purchase tickets, visit postplayhouse.com.
Camp Clarke Spring Rendezvous — Memorial Day weekend
If you are a Panhandle resident and haven’t checked out the Camp Clarke Rendezvous at least once, you’re missing out. Each spring and fall, the Camp Clarke Raiders Muzzleloading Club comes together to enjoy muzzle loader shooting, mountain man runs and activities like hawk and knife throwing. You can step back into time to see the experiences of the mountain man as he trapped and traded in the 1800s. There is no charge for visitors. The spring rendezvous is held Memorial Day weekend, five miles south of Bridgeport on Highway 88.
And, if you don’t make it out to the spring rendezvous, you can get a second chance during Labor Day weekend during the fall rendezvous.
Updates on events are available on the Camp Clarke Raiders Muzzleloading Club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/, where you can also get fast responses to questions.
Pony Express Re-Ride — June 7-June 9
Each year, the Pony Express Re-Ride. In 2022, riders in the re-enactment will department St. Joseph, Missouri, and will hit the Kansas/Nebraska Line on June 7. In the Panhandle, history fans can see the riders as they travel through western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming, beginning south of Big Springs and going through Chappell, Lyman and other areas on June 9-June 10. You can stay abreast of the Pony Express Re-Ride schedule at nationalponyexpress.org/re-ride/
Rock ‘N’ Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show — June 17-June 18
The Rock ‘N’ Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show may be held during a weekend to honor dads and other father figures, but checking out classic cars is an event that everyone can enjoy. The weekend is filled with cruise nights, a classic car show held at Five Rocks Amphitheater and other activities for some classic fun. Visit the High Plains Auto Club website, highplainsautoclub.com to keep up on details.
Bands on Broadway — mid-June to mid-August
Bands on Broadway brought eight weeks of downtown concerts to Scottsbluff for the first time during the summer of 2021. Each Thursday night, crowds gathered to listen to music, eat great food and enjoy the downtown area. The concert series will be back in 2022, with dates to be announced and something to look forward to.
Also, watch for other downtown events that are in the works for summer 2022 in downtown Scottsbluff. Discussions at Downtown Scottsbluff Association events have included everything from carnival during sidewalk sales in July to a blue grass festival in September. It will be exciting to see what events come out of planning to bring fun to the 18th Street Plaza.
Potter CarBowl — June 25
Summer weekends - with good weather - are likely favorites of any car aficionado. The Potter CarBowl is one of the first events of the summer centered around car-themed activities for those who love those classic cars. For those who may not be as into checking out the cars, bowling tournaments at the DuckPin Bowling Alley, live music, and lots of events centered around food are sure to keep them busy. The event is hosted each year by the Lincoln Highway Cruisers Car Club, along with the Potter Lion’s Club. Visit https://www.lincolnhighwaycruisers.com/ for details.
Enjoy a movie at the Skyview Theater — Summer season
One positive that grew out of the pandemic was a new focus on drive-in theaters. The Midwest Theater opened the Midwest Skyview Drive-In Theater, 100381 Airport Rd. On summer weekends, movies are shown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The theater is also open for other premieres and special events. Many enjoy feeling that sense of nostalgia at visiting a drive-in while others love the ability to enjoy a summer evening together.
Of course, during the year, don’t forget to enjoy shows at the Historic Midwest Theater. Visit midwestheater.com for a schedule of shows and performances at either venue.
Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering — June 3-June 7
The fifth annual celebration of the Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering is sure to be bigger and better than ever. The event began in 2017 and has grown so much that it has been moved to the Five Rocks Amphitheater. Planning is already underway for the event that features the Renaissance Scots Living History, Highland Games and kid-friendly activities like Celtic knot bracelet making.
Follow the Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering on Facebook for updated announcements or visit its website, https://sbcelticgathering.com.
Oregon Trail Days — July 7 - July 10
Planning is already underway for the 101st Oregon Days, dubbed Nebraska’s Oldest Continuous Celebration. Honestly, it’s hard to pick a favorite event for the celebration that while hosted in Gering enwraps all of Scotts Bluff County. However, a few events are unique to the celebration and worthy of mentioning. The International Food Fair, held on Friday, always offers something that anyone in your group will enjoy and other downtown events like the Rod and Custom Car Show are sure to keep you entertained. The Nebraska State Championship CASI Chili Cook-off brings in competitors from throughout the state and adjoining states to compete and offers a tasty event. And, of course, if parades, concerts and craft fairs are to your liking, you’re sure to find plenty of entertainment during the weekend.
The Oregon Trail Days website, oregontraildays.com, will offer lots of information about the fun-filled weekend, including a schedule of events, as OT Days nears.
Sidney Gold Rush Days — June 10-12
Sidney Gold Rush Days, held in the community’s Legion Park, emphasizes the history of Sidney on the Deadwood Gold Rush Trail in the late 1870s. Visitors to the community will be taken back to the Old West with a quick draw competition, wagon rides, gold panning and blacksmith demonstrations. It’s sure to excite history buffs in your family, young or old. Keep an eye on sidneygoldrushdays.org to learn more about the festival.
Robidoux Rendezvous, June 24-June 25
Formerly known as the Robidoux Quick and Dirty, the Robidoux Rendezvous won’t miss a beat when it’s held on June 24. The race showcases the gravel terrain of the Wildcat Hills and Scotts Bluff County and brings hundreds of cyclists to the area. The Western Nebraska Bicycle Club is instrumental in bringing the event, which continues to expand its course offerings, to the area.
To learn more about the race, visit www.robidouxrendezvous.com.
Fur Trade Days — July 6-July 10
Fur Trade Days, held each year during the second weekend of July, is another event that highlights Panhandle history. Events like a buffalo chip toss, youth rifle matches, historical scavenger hunt and a trader’s market pay tribute to the days that buckskinners, traders and Native Americans filled the Chadron area, which is named after French fur trader Louis Baptiste Chartran. Visit the Fur Trade Days website, furtradedays.com/, or Discover Northwest Nebraska website, discovernwnebraska.com/, for details about this year’s celebration as it nears.
Scotts Bluff County Fair — July 30 - Aug. 5
Scotts Bluff County will celebrate 135 years of fairs during 2022. Fair events kick off with the parade in Mitchell on Saturday, July 30. 4-H and FFA competitions will begin on Sunday, July 31 and continue through Friday, with the livestock sale wrapping up those activities on Saturday, Aug. 5. In addition to the competition, a number of night events from the PRCA Rough Stock Rodeo to the Rubber Check Race on Aug. 6 will also keep the fair week evenings packed with fun. To keep updated on the Scotts Bluff County Fair activities, visit www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.
Of course, each Panhandle county will be hosting fair activities starting in July and through August, so support your local fair and the youth in your community. Fair dates that were available as of publication: Sheridan County Fair, Gordon, July 23-July 31; Cheyenne County Fair, Sidney, July 24-30; Box Butte County Fair, Hemingford, Aug. 1-9; Kimball County Fair, Kimball, Aug. 2-8; and Deuel County Fair, Chappell, Aug. 11-13.
Old West Balloon Fest/U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships — August, TBA
Old West Balloon Fest returns to Scotts Bluff County and the addition of the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships brings balloonists to fill the skies of the area for about a week. Scotts Bluff County will once again host the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships for 2022, which brought 45 pilots to compete in the 2021 championships. It is expected to be the last year that competitions will be hosted here, so if you didn’t check out the competition in 2019 and 2021, make sure to watch for an announcement for the coming year’s dates.
Visit www.facebook.com/OldWestBalloonFest or theoldwestballoonfest.com to keep updated on the schedule for the 2022 event.
High Plains Riot — Aug. 15-Aug. 21
The High Plains Riot started as car aficionado Jeremiah Gardner’s small town dream and has now grown to be a week-long event. Car owners participate in car cruises throughout the Panhandle, but burnouts and car shows really showcase the event to the community. 2022 will mark the 11th year of the event and Gardner keeps everyone abreast of the schedule of events on “The High Plans Riot” Facebook page.
Annual Greek Festival — Aug.22
If you were going to add one event to your must-do list for 2022, it’d have to be to make sure you visit the Greek Festival. This year, the festival date has been announced for Aug. 22 at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport. The Greek Festival has all the makings of a great event: dancing as local youth perform Greek dances, such great food that it’s hard to decide what to try, music and revelry.
As the date nears, be sure to check out the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church’s Facebook page to follow the event for announcements on the offerings and other activities.
Run the Monument Marathon — Sept. 24
For the 11th year, the Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon will bring hundreds of runners and walkers to the Panhandle to enjoy running through the Wildcat Hills and around the Scotts Bluff National Monument. The Monument Marathon offers a marathon, half-marathon, 10K relay and 5K to appeal to any runner or walker of any skill level.
If running (or even walking) the course, isn’t for you, you can still enjoy the fun by volunteering for the event or even cheering on the runners. Don’t forget your cowbell to cheer on those runners and walkers.
Visit Monumentmarathon.com for more details.
Oktoberfest (Sidney) — First full weekend of October
If revelry is your thing, Oktoberfest in Sidney is the event for you. Visit the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds to see entertainment in the big tent and celebrate during the beer gardens. A parade, fun run, craft fair and other activities fill the weekend to the brim. Follow the Oktoberfest - Sidney Ne page on Facebook for sneak peeks at the events planned in 2022.
Octoberfest Revived — TBA, October
Highlights of the Octoberfest Revived celebration include a traditional Dutch house band, polka dancing and food like cabbage burgers, garlic sausage and German coffee cake. You don’t need to be of German ancestry to enjoy the celebration.
Visit the Scotts Bluff County Octoberfest Revised Facebook page for announcements regarding the 2022 event.
Of course, this list is not a complete wrap-up of all the fun and exciting activities in the Scottsbluff-Gering area or the Panhandle. Whatever events you attend in 2022, spend the year appreciating the offerings we have in the Panhandle and support your local groups, organizations and businesses that make these events possible.