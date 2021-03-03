23 Club hits $1 million in funds raised for new complex

Scottsbluff’s 23 Club Baseball organization recently topped $1 million in donations for a new complex slated to open June 1.
While another $140,000 is yet to be raised, 23 Club president Geoff Nemnich said he’s pleased with current progress,
“Fundraising is going phenomenal,” Nemnich said. “We actually just got a donation this past week that put us over the $1 million mark raised between cash and in-kind donations. I can’t speak enough for the businesses and individuals in this community who’ve made this happen. There are really no words for it. It kind of speaks volumes for the kind of people we have in this community.
“We’re still just a touch short, we’re about $140,000 short, which is way do-able at this point. ... A big bulk of that money that’s left is going toward the parking lot renovation and the landscaping and irrigation that will be between the fields.”
In the event that more than the $140,000 is raised, any additional funds will be applied toward new lighting planned for the fields in the next couple of years.
“My job has been pretty easy going round and talking to these individuals in the community, telling them what we’re doing, telling them about our program,” Nemnich said. “Most of them are familiar with it already because 23 Club has been around for so long in Scottsbluff and in the Twin Cities. It really made my job easy when it came to talking to these guys and showing them what we have going on, and them saying, ‘You know what, we love the idea. We love the program. We love what it does for the community. We’re in.’ It’s been fantastic.”
The four main fields all will have corporate sponsorships.
“What got us to the point we’re at is our main field sponsor donors,” Nemnich said. “Platte Valley Companies and First State Bank were really one of the first couple that got on board that really helped us get the momentum we got. B & C Steel has been part of this from the get-go, and just recently they came through with an even greater donation. They actually donated every structure in the complex, which is $170,000 worth of buildings. That was huge. We still had one baseball field left, and kind of at the 11th hour, WESTCO jumped on board. WESTCO is a big sponsor of baseball here in the Valley, and they jumped on board with a $100,000 donation to get the fourth field sponsorship.
“Those last few pieces right there really got us to where we are. Then we secured about $150,000 in funding from several Nebraska foundations. They want to remain anonymous, but still, it’s Nebraska people, and that’s how we got to this point.”
Donors over $500 will be listed on a placard in the concession stand area. Higher end donors will be recognized with their names on benches throughout the complex.
“The cool part about these benches is they’re engraved with ‘In memory of’ if you have something like that or your business logo, individual’s names,” Nemnich said. “Then on the face of the bench, we’re going to put famous baseball quotes engraved into the benches. Kind of a neat little touch, baseball-wise, to add to the complex.”
The construction project itself is on track to be ready for the beginning of the season June 1.
“They’ve been making really good progress,” Nemnich said. “The main building is now up. The finish work in that building will take place over the next month or so, finishing the bathrooms and concession stand and things like that inside.
“The dirt work to build that complex up was a big chunk of that. The main building now sits about 4 feet above grade, and that will allow for the built-in, concrete seating that will go in. They’re actually starting on that right now. They’ve got some footings poured for the backstops and work has started on that.”
The cold weather and snow a couple of weeks ago slowed progress a bit, but Nemnich said that wasn’t unexpected. Paul Reed Construction crews are finishing up some of their work on the Monument Valley Pathway, and the long-range forecast looks good over the next few weeks, Nemnich said, so the work should be able to continue on schedule.
“Right now, we have a start date with the first games the Tuesday after Memorial Day, so June 1, we’re planning on kicking off the season,” he said. “There might be a few little things here and there that might need to be touched up, but we fully expect the fields to be ready to use. The main building will be open and ready to go.”
Nemnich said he’s happy to see work that is a little more visible being done.
“A lot of infrastructure stuff has been done that you can’t really see when you drive by,” he said. “Electrical and plumbing and all that had to be redone, so that was the first things to get done. Now, it’s nice because you can start to see the building when you drive by, and you can see the progress in place now.”