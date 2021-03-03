23 Club hits $1 million in funds raised for new complex

Scottsbluff’s 23 Club Baseball organization recently topped $1 million in donations for a new complex slated to open June 1.

While another $140,000 is yet to be raised, 23 Club president Geoff Nemnich said he’s pleased with current progress,

“Fundraising is going phenomenal,” Nemnich said. “We actually just got a donation this past week that put us over the $1 million mark raised between cash and in-kind donations. I can’t speak enough for the businesses and individuals in this community who’ve made this happen. There are really no words for it. It kind of speaks volumes for the kind of people we have in this community.

“We’re still just a touch short, we’re about $140,000 short, which is way do-able at this point. ... A big bulk of that money that’s left is going toward the parking lot renovation and the landscaping and irrigation that will be between the fields.”

In the event that more than the $140,000 is raised, any additional funds will be applied toward new lighting planned for the fields in the next couple of years.