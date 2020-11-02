23 Club seeking funds to finalize renovation project

With $800,000 in funding secured from the City of Scottsbluff, 23 Club Baseball is working toward commitments for the additional funds necessary to complete renovations scheduled for the baseball complex.
As demolition work began this week, Geoff Nemnich, president of 23 Club, said the organization is about $400,000 short of its goals for projects scheduled to be completed between now and the 2021 baseball season.
First State Bank and Platte Valley Bank have each committed to donate $100,000, and B&C Steel is on the books for $104,000 in donated buildings. Between cash donations committed and already collected and in-kind donations of materials and labor, the club has logged $1.5 million in donations toward the project.
“We’ve got a great start,” Nemnich said. “We’re still a little short, though, to get exactly what we want to get done by baseball season.”
Donors of $500 or more will be recognized on a placard near the new concession/restroom building. Different levels of sponsorship may also be recognized in other ways throughout the complex, up to naming rights for the four fields. First State, Platte Valley and B&C Steel will have naming rights to three of the fields, but Nemnich said the club is hoping for another business or organization to step up at the $100,000 level for the fourth field. Sponsor benches will be located around the complex along with engraved tiles on the steps of the new concrete bleachers.
“Once everything is getting done, we can see what looks right,” Nemnich said. “There will be some signage on the back of backstops as well. Plenty of opportunities for businesses to get their name out here and be a part of this project if that’s something that fits their bill for this year.”
Renovating the aging baseball complex has been in the works for several years, Nemnich said.
“It’s extremely exciting,” he said. “We’ve made due with this complex for years, and 23 Club’s roots run deep in this community. We’re probably third, fourth generation 23 Club players at this point, and nothing has really changed in 40, 50, 60 years. I’m excited to get an upgrade. I think the kids are extremely excited. I think the parents are probably just as excited. They’re the ones who probably use the complex more than anybody while they’re watching their kids.”
Nemnich said 23 Club is the largest youth organization in western Nebraska with 300-400 kids participating each summer.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is the economic impact of a complex like this,” he said. “We bring in multiple tournaments each year. Obviously, when we’re bringing in tournaments, we’re bringing in families from out of town and they’re staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, shopping at local stores for two or three days.”
Due to the regional location of Scottsbluff, Nemnich said 23 Club is competing with communities such as Cheyenne and Casper in Wyoming and those along the Front Range of Colorado for teams to play in those tournaments.
“All those locations have new, nice complexes,” Nemnich said. “These travel teams have choices. Would you rather come to Scottsbluff and play on an old, dumpy complex, or would you rather go to Cheyenne and play on a nice complex? Or Casper? Or the Front Range? And that’s where they choose. Now, with a new complex, we’ll be able to compete, I think, and people will want to come to Scottsbluff and compete in our tournaments and play at our new facility. Hopefully that will be a big boost when we start hosting these tournaments next summer.”
The process of getting renderings and estimates completed and getting funding secured has taken about three years. Nemnich said he is excited to see the project come to fruition.
“I’ve spent two years scrolling through my phone looking at these pictures, so I’m really excited for when the spring gets here and the building is up and the built-in bleacher seating and everything starts coming together to actually get to see it for real instead of looking at it in pictures,” he said.
If you are interested in donating to this project, contact Nemnich, at 308-641-8084 or geoff@coyotecraze.com.
