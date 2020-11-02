23 Club seeking funds to finalize renovation project

Due to the regional location of Scottsbluff, Nemnich said 23 Club is competing with communities such as Cheyenne and Casper in Wyoming and those along the Front Range of Colorado for teams to play in those tournaments.

“All those locations have new, nice complexes,” Nemnich said. “These travel teams have choices. Would you rather come to Scottsbluff and play on an old, dumpy complex, or would you rather go to Cheyenne and play on a nice complex? Or Casper? Or the Front Range? And that’s where they choose. Now, with a new complex, we’ll be able to compete, I think, and people will want to come to Scottsbluff and compete in our tournaments and play at our new facility. Hopefully that will be a big boost when we start hosting these tournaments next summer.”

The process of getting renderings and estimates completed and getting funding secured has taken about three years. Nemnich said he is excited to see the project come to fruition.

“I’ve spent two years scrolling through my phone looking at these pictures, so I’m really excited for when the spring gets here and the building is up and the built-in bleacher seating and everything starts coming together to actually get to see it for real instead of looking at it in pictures,” he said.

If you are interested in donating to this project, contact Nemnich, at 308-641-8084 or geoff@coyotecraze.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.