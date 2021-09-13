25th annual Harvest Festival set for this weekend

Historical farming equipment will be up and running in the fields this weekend at Legacy of the Plains Museum for the 25th annual Harvest Festival Sept. 18-19.
Executive director Dave Wolf said the crop the museum will be demonstrating this year is dry edible beans.
“With around 90% of the Great Northern beans in the whole world grown in our region, we think it’s important for people to know some of that history,” he said.
Volunteers from along the Platte Valley will bring their horses and mules to run the old equipment to show the progression of farming technology for bean harvesting through the ages. One of those machines is a horse-drawn bean cutter from the early 1920s. Max Cawiezel, who has been helping with the demonstrations at Harvest Festival all 25 years, said it was used before tractors came on the scene.
“This is a lot easier than doing it by hand, a lot easier. It was a labor-saving device at the time,” he said. “It could be mules or horses (that pulled the cutter), whatever the farmer had.”
Dave Henson, who’ll be bringing his two mules Hank and Jesse to pull the old contraption, said it would likely take a solid morning to cut the 2-3 acres of beans the museum has planted, which isn’t too difficult for a mule.
“They’ll still start out in the morning — six, seven o’clock — and stop at noon. Give them a drink of water and feed them and then you’d be working till six, seven o’clock at night,” he said. “An ol’ mule, he’ll go — once he gets in routine — he’ll stop when it’s time to stop at noon. He’s not gonna go step till you unhook him, take him to barn, feed him some oats, give him a drink of water and put him back in the field after dinner. … They’ll go quite a while.”
Tractors started replacing the horse-drawn equipment by the 1940s and 50s, allowing for even quicker harvesting. Dick Kuxhausen said the 1946 John Deere Model A that he’ll be demonstrating over the weekend would likely be able to cut about eight to 10 acres in a morning.
These live demonstrations of historical equipment cutting real dry beans are fairly unique to the Legacy of the Plains Museum, Wolf said.
“We’re one of the few museums in the country that we’ve heard of, that actually grows and interprets beans in the field still,” he said.
Wolf’s goal with these demonstrations is to help younger generations understand the history of where they live with more than just putting antique tractors on display.
“It’s easy to go to a museum and be like, ‘OK, this is great,’ but it’s a lot more interesting when you see them running, and you can see what they did and really go through the evolution of harvesting,” he said. “… Many people now are one, two, three, four generations removed from the farm, so it’s really important to show how people worked, what they did, but also this is where your food comes from. Even though we live in a rural farming community, there’s still people that don’t really realize that.”
The Harvest Festival will also have plenty of other activities like the wagon rides, pedal tractors, barrel train, pick-your-own potato patch and other live demonstrations and animals. The goal is to celebrate the legacy of harvesting in the area, Wolf said.
“It’s really that connection to the past. I like to say this is everybody’s legacy here,” he said. “Whether you’re 100 years old, or you’re one day old, you’re either forming the legacy or being formed by it. It’s really the past and cultural past of the area, so you’re going to learn things you never knew before.”
The event costs $5 for ages 13 and up for the whole weekend. Individuals 12 and under get in free. The cost covers admission to the entire museum and its additional buildings like the blacksmith shop, the Gentry house and more. The festival begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and goes through Sunday, Sept. 19.