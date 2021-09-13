25th annual Harvest Festival set for this weekend

Historical farming equipment will be up and running in the fields this weekend at Legacy of the Plains Museum for the 25th annual Harvest Festival Sept. 18-19.

Executive director Dave Wolf said the crop the museum will be demonstrating this year is dry edible beans.

“With around 90% of the Great Northern beans in the whole world grown in our region, we think it’s important for people to know some of that history,” he said.

Volunteers from along the Platte Valley will bring their horses and mules to run the old equipment to show the progression of farming technology for bean harvesting through the ages. One of those machines is a horse-drawn bean cutter from the early 1920s. Max Cawiezel, who has been helping with the demonstrations at Harvest Festival all 25 years, said it was used before tractors came on the scene.

“This is a lot easier than doing it by hand, a lot easier. It was a labor-saving device at the time,” he said. “It could be mules or horses (that pulled the cutter), whatever the farmer had.”

Dave Henson, who’ll be bringing his two mules Hank and Jesse to pull the old contraption, said it would likely take a solid morning to cut the 2-3 acres of beans the museum has planted, which isn’t too difficult for a mule.