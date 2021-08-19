32-year-old man killed in rollover crash

A 32-year-old man died in a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Scotts Bluff County.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman released that the man had been the driver in a rollover crash that occurred near County Road U and County Road 36, which is located in the southeast corner of Scotts Bluff County.

Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a report of a rollover crash at about 4:24 a.m. Wednesday.

The man's identity has not yet been released, pending notification of kin. He died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Overman said an investigation revealed that the driver was traveling west on County Road U when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch. The vehicle went sideways and rolled side to side 1.5 times. During the roll, the driver was ejected.

Valley Ambulance transported the passenger to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

Neither of the occupants were wearing seat belts. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the accident, Overman said.

The Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department responded with personnel and equipment. Air Link also responded.

