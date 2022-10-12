34th annual Riverside Discovery Center Spooktacular begins with scare night

Halloween alights at Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) for the 34th annual Spooktacular with a scary night on Oct. 13, followed by a more family friendly experience throughout the opening weekend.

“Scary night is scarier costumes, people jumping out — it is like a traditional haunted house,” Anthony Mason, executive director at RDC, said. “It’s through the entire zoo, so you’re getting scared the whole time you walk through the zoo.”

Though scary nights are geared toward a scream worthy zoo experience, family nights will have Halloween fun with themed areas. The zoo will be decked out in lights and popular movie themes to create a full family experience.

“We’ve got lots of new decorations and new themes this year,” Mason said. “There are lots of fun, themed areas that really look great this year — Addams Family, Paw Patrol, Doc McStuffins, Jungle Cruise and the Trolls.”

For those who have visited RDC for the event previously, there are many new additions to Spooktacular this year.

One new addition is adding a musical touch to Spooktacular with synchronized singing pumpkins that can be heard throughout a portion of the zoo’s pathway.

“We’ve added a singing pumpkin display, a light up display,” Mason said. “So, we have a new singing display that really adds a musical touch.”

Another new attraction will be miniature golf, or putt-putt, offered on Sundays only. The tables will be spread out along the Spooktacular pathway.

“One of the newest features that we’re doing from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sundays is we will have putt-putt set up throughout the zoo,” Mason said. “People will actually be able to putt-putt golf their way through the zoo on Sundays.”

Zoo personnel have been busy creating at least 15 themed miniature golf tables. Alice Lara, an RDC employee, said the putt-putt tables will correlate with the Spooktacular scene.

“Each one of them is themed off of the scenes that we have,” Lara said. “Trolls is really colorful like rainbows and the pirate-themed one is actually going to have a pirate ship.”

Mason said the Spooktacular event would not happen without Lara, other RDC employees and volunteers. The zoo will be manned by a large number of volunteers during Spooktacular but there is always a place for more.

“It looks incredible, and they’ve worked really hard to do this,” Mason said.

People attending Spooktacular are encouraged to carpool and wear costumes. The regular zoo entrance will actually be the event’s exit this year. To enter, follow the lights along the pathway leading south, outside of the gift shop toward the R.V. park.

The RDC concession stand will be open during Spooktacular. Admission is $8 per person. Scary nights are 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 13, 20 and 27. Family nights are 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29, and 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 16, 23 and 30.

For more information, call 308-630-6236 or visit www.riversidediscoverycenter.org.