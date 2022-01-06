$35,000 donation launches ‘Bricks for the Bluffs’ campaign

“I’m proud and very happy about this whole plaza project. What it’s brought to downtown and...(the) fellowship that happens with the many events,” he said. “...We can only give with what we’ve first been given, and we’re very, very happy that we can do this. Thank you, downtown Scottsbluff.”

This design chosen for the complete plaza was the ninth one proposed. The chosen layout converts the plaza’s western parking lot area into a fire pits. There will also be a permanent stage in the northeast corner and permanent benches installed. A seating area will occupy the southeast corner, and the existing canopy to the west will be reduced to allow more space for vendors.

The two donations will work in conjunction with the city’s new ‘Bricks for the Bluffs’ campaign. People and businesses will be able to purchase an engraved four-by-eight inch brick for $50 or an eight-by-eight inch brick for $100, and these bricks will be used to build different aspects of the plaza. Bricks will be placed at the front part of the stage, around the fire pits, and at archways at the Broadway and First Avenue entrances. Lehl said the city would share link to purchase bricks through social media when they become available, which should be in about a week. Order forms can also be picked up at the Scottsbluff City Hall.

The goal of ‘Bricks for the Bluffs’ is to raise $118,000 to complete the plaza. This money will combine with the $35,000 in donations and $312,000 in funds from the city’s budget to finance the project. The city will also apply for a grant worth $465,000 for construction. Lehl said the plaza will still be able to accommodate the same amount of people it currently does. Construction for the final design is expected to begin later this year.

