37th annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast planned for May 5

The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown invite the community to celebrate the National Day of Prayer with the 37th annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 5, at the Gering Civic Center at 6:45 a.m.

On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.

The tri-community breakfast tradition continues to bring the public together to pray and grow closer to Jesus Christ, Gering’s mayor told the Star-Herald.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said the community event is to encourage community prayer for families, communities, military, nation and world.

“We’ve supported this initiative for many years and try to keep that community initiative going forward,” he said.

Having participated in numerous mayors’ prayer breakfasts, Kaufman said he enjoys the unification of the three communities.

“Slowing life down long enough to focus our energies on each other and uniting each other for a common good — in this case, uniting in prayer on behalf of our community, state and nation, especially in times of strife and grief — I think it’s good to do that,” he said. Guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, entertainment by Summit Christian College, scripture readings and prayer. Members of the Scottsbluff High School Air Force Junior ROTC will post the colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I think it’s important to bring our youth organizations and give them an opportunity to participate if they choose,” Kaufman said. “We try to provide an entertainment factor to break up the program as well.”

This year’s guest speaker is Pastor Bruce Peterson of Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff.

“We are pleased to have Pastor Bruce as the guest speaker at this annual event of prayer and unity. We look forward to his message and offering up community prayer for our nation and the world.” Kaufman said. “We’re grateful to also welcome Pastor Andrew Griess for the invocation, Pastor Logan McCourtney, who will offer a prayer for community, nation and the world, and Pastor Jeff Banks who will give the benediction.”

Kaufman said the breakfast includes numerous congregations with speakers from multiple denominations to support the goal of unifying the public.

“More than anything, our country was founded on ‘In God We Trust’ and I think for many across the country and in our communities still feel and believe those core beliefs,” he said.

The public must purchase tickets, which cost $10, at the Gering Civic Center and at the cities of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown town halls through May 3. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. at the civic center.

“We try to be mindful that people have to work that day,” Kaufman said. “We try to be done before 8 a.m., so we try to be done in about an hour after the program starts, so people have time to get to work.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.