38th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley serves record 900 meals

An assembly line of volunteers weaved its way throughout the Guadalupe Center Thanksgiving Day morning as the 38th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley dinner got underway.

Volunteers showed up as early as 7:30 a.m. to begin slicing pies, dishing up mashed potatoes and packing meals to go.

All the meals this year were packed up in separate bags and boxes by volunteers wearing masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the large operation.

Kendra Feather, chair of Thanksgiving in the Valley, said she and her volunteers prepared to serve 900 total meals, with an anticipated 300 people coming to pick up at the Guadalupe Center and 600 more dropped off by a 30-car volunteer fleet.

“I think people just want to stay home and be safe,” she said. “So, if we can make that happen … we’re glad that we’re able to do that.”

The gym of the Guadalupe Center was bustling with activity as around 15-20 volunteers cut pies, packed up rolls, milk and butter, and transported the cold food to a back room to be taken up for delivery. The kitchen stayed busy as volunteers dished up the hot food.