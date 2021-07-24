4-H and Scotts Bluff County Fair share a long history

These projects, after all, often take a very long time to complete.

“When an animal is stubborn or a sewing machine is not working as it should,” she said, “it takes a lot of dedication to push through.”

Most members choose a project for one of two reasons, Schwartz said. Either they know someone doing it and want to try it out, or the project just seems appealing to them.

“4-H has a project for almost any interest,” she said, “so it gives youth the opportunity to really explore and find out more about themselves.”

Many younger kids participate in several projects, but older ones often settle into a niche they enjoy doing.

“As the members age they find where their true interests and talents lie, which leads to...fewer project areas,” Schwartz said. “This may even lead to a connection to their future career.”

The county fair is far from the only event local 4-H kids can participate in.

Speech contests, shooting sports competitions and LEGO robotics tournaments are some of the other activities Scotts Bluff 4-H’ers can join.