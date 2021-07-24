4-H and Scotts Bluff County Fair share a long history

Jana Schwartz and the 4-H organization go a long way back.
“I was a member from the time I was 7 years old,” she said via email. “I struggled to learn in a classroom so 4-H’s ‘learn by doing’ approach really helped me find success.
Jana Schwartz
As extension coordinator for the Scotts Bluff County 4-H club since 2002, she oversees its biggest event of the year: the county fair.
4-H has been involved with the local county fair for more than a century.
“When farmers and ranchers started to come together to show off their produce and animals, it just made sense for the youth to have classes too,” Schwartz said.
Over time, as the fair grew larger, so too did 4-H participation in it.
There are 301 4-H members aged 5-18 competing in the Scotts Bluff County Fair this year, which begins Saturday, July 31.
They have individually entered 2,319 projects “which include livestock, other animals, shooting sports, sewing, cooking, photography, rocketry and much more,” Schwartz said.
Different project areas have been added over the decades based on what kids want or need to master.
“Any 4-H member past or present can tell you that preparing exhibits for fair, no matter the project...builds life skills such as responsibility, goal setting, public speaking, and especially resolve,” Schwartz said.
These projects, after all, often take a very long time to complete.
“When an animal is stubborn or a sewing machine is not working as it should,” she said, “it takes a lot of dedication to push through.”
Most members choose a project for one of two reasons, Schwartz said. Either they know someone doing it and want to try it out, or the project just seems appealing to them.
“4-H has a project for almost any interest,” she said, “so it gives youth the opportunity to really explore and find out more about themselves.”
Many younger kids participate in several projects, but older ones often settle into a niche they enjoy doing.
“As the members age they find where their true interests and talents lie, which leads to...fewer project areas,” Schwartz said. “This may even lead to a connection to their future career.”
The county fair is far from the only event local 4-H kids can participate in.
Speech contests, shooting sports competitions and LEGO robotics tournaments are some of the other activities Scotts Bluff 4-H’ers can join.
There is also an educational curriculum, group volunteer work, and other activities designed to spark interest in young minds.
Schwartz said some communities do not even have as robust county fair experiences as the Scotts Bluff 4-H’ers do, so internal 4-H events are the only ones those kids can partake in.
Regardless, within the program, there is plenty to do for children of any age.
“4-H can be compared to food buffet,” Schwartz said. “You can take as much or as little of the program as you want.”
If kids find they don’t enjoy one activity, there will always be another. They will still learn something either way.
As Schwartz said, “The mission of 4-H has always been to teach youth life skills to become competent, caring adults.”