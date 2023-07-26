Ty Marker laughs when he shares his title for the upcoming Scotts Bluff County Fair: “I’m the head barn boss, but it’s just a ‘highly paid volunteer job.’”

He’s joking, of course, but for a county this size, that role is no small feat.

Marker has spent seven years in this position after serving for several years as the beef superintendent. He comes by the job honestly as he showed cattle as a young kid, owns Marker Ag, and is the father of kids who have competed in beef, swine and sheep. “I know beef best. I never dreamed I’d be tied up with the other species.”

He works together with his co-chair, Skip Jenne, to oversee the recruitment of the superintendents, serve as liaisons with 4-H council, head up the livestock committee, and work with the ag society and UNL.

He shared that while they have several great volunteers, they’re always looking for more to train to be superintendents. They draw upon long-time community connections, family, and friends who have been involved in the fair for years.

“The average age of anyone involved in agriculture is getting fairly old and we’re looking for younger participants and volunteers,” he said.

“It’s no easy feat helping with the fair. It takes weeks to set up the committees and make sure everything runs smoothly. The week of the fair, the participants and volunteers alike often set up campers on the fairgrounds. I’m the goofball that will get up about 3:30 a.m. and make sure everything is ready.”

He said the kids put in 12 to 15 hour days as they care for their animals and that about 80% of the participants are onsite the entire time.

Aspen Jagers, daughter of K.C. Jagers, who is this fair’s goat superintendent, has been showing pigs for the last eight years. She currently has seven at home — many named after characters from the show, “Yellowstone.”

At 16 years old, there are many distractions, but Aspen has been dedicated to caring for her animals as her top priority. She spends six to seven hours every day making sure that Beth, Monica, Rip and the others are ready for showing. She spent time recently showing in Denver and will be at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in a few weeks.

“We’ll have a camper out there. My parents let me sleep in a little since I show them better if I sleep in a little.”

Sleeping in for an ag kid is 7:30 a.m. “at the latest.”

Marker’s motivation to be involved with the fair is the impact on kids like Aspen Jagers.

“At my company (Marker Ag), we’re big on advocating for anything that’s ag-related. We get in teaching mode and it’s very rewarding.”

Some of the kids who have been involved have gone on to study agriculture or veterinary medicine because of what they’ve learned in these programs.

The end of the fair culminates in the livestock auction and, while he acknowledges the generosity of the community, Marker said, “The time, the effort, the hours spent in breaking, washing, grooming, feeding it’s a major expense for these families.”

The sale allows the kids to be a part of the livestock business and gives them an insider look on the industry, even if the purchase prices are elevated by the sponsors and community supporters, he says.

Fairground Manager Lana Hubbard is no stranger to the hard work that these families put into getting to the fair. Her kids, now grown, showed sheep and the interest grew in the family so much that they now have a sheep breeding operation at their farm and ranch north of Mitchell. Her son, Kaden, won the state fair award for overall reserve market lamb in 2010. He now helps spearhead their 120-head breeding operation.

K.C. Jagers agrees with Marker, saying that the biggest benefit of raising livestock for the fair isn’t necessarily the sale but the influence on the youth.

“Raising these animals builds confidence and a work ethic in the kids,” K.C. said.

Sale day stands to be quite bittersweet. Though there is incredible community support and the bidding can go into the tens of thousands, Marker seemed a little melancholy.

“The kids have fallen in love with their animals. The animals have become part of their family. You’re having to say goodbye to a friend. There are definitely tears.”

Raising any livestock for the fair really gives insight to the true meaning of “farm-to-table” and all of the work that goes into raising healthy animals. There’s no doubt it’s a family affair.

Marker said, “I think more people need to understand where their food is coming from and all of the work that goes into raising these animals.”