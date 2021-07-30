4-H girl brings passion for animals to fair

Her daughter participates in several 4-H groups designed to teach kids how to properly present specific animals at county fairs.

It’s about much more than just presenting the most well-behaved or best-looking animal. You need to know their anatomy, their life cycle, their individual temperament.

It’s something Emmie has memorized for dozens of animals over the years. To win best in show, you need to present with proper showmanship.

She said her favorite part of the whole experience is bonding with the animals and getting them to trust her.

The Dedics don’t send their animals to market; they just go back to the family home. In many cases, the Dedics’ animals have been with them since birth.

“We bottle-fed almost all of our goats, and our cow, and our sheep,” Emmie Dedic said. “They’re more than just animals, they’re family.”

Around twice a week, the family takes many of their animals for walks, all in a group.

The animals respond to their names when called and can be very friendly around people.

Like any other pets, the Dedics change their water, keep them clean, and shower them with love.