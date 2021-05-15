4-H Spring Fling Dog Show June 5 at fairgrounds

MITCHELL — Scotts Bluff County 4-H will host a Spring Fling Fun 4-H Dog show at the County Fairgrounds in Mitchell on Saturday, June 5.

This fun and relaxed show will give 4-H youth an opportunity to practice some of their work and get feedback from judges to continue working on for county fair and other shows. Events will include agility, showmanship, obedience and rally.

All 4-H youth are encouraged to participate. Register by May 13. (https://go.unl.edu/springfling)

Day-of-event registration will be available with a $10 late fee.

For more information regarding the dog show please check the Scotts Bluff County Extension website here: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/scottsbluff-morrill/2021-spring-fling-4-h-dog-show/

Questions, please contact Jana Schwartz at jschwartz2@unl.edu or Grace Kim at grace.kim@unl.edu