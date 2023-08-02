Fair activities continued on Tuesday, with the 4-H and FFA competitors showing meat market goats and dairy goats.

The day started out with meat market goats, with the grand champion being Cyler Jagers.

The goats were split between multiple divisions in both shows. The grand champion overall was Cyler Jagers, with the reserve grand champion being Eli Allen.

Other class winners included Justin Vance, Jace Allen, Fayth Engel, Tayten Wyckoff and Tragen Wyckoff in the medium weight division, and Avree Blair in the heavyweight division.

For the market division, the competitors all put in lots of work in the months leading up to fair with their animals in an effort to make the best impression with the judge.

Samantha Pinney, who has been showing goats for five years, details all of the intricacies of getting a goat ready to show.

“So the night before, we wash them, we use purple shampoo so their fur is bright, and we put blankets on them overnight so they stay clean," she said. "In the morning, we get up early and walk them around just to stretch their legs, and we take the blanket off, then we use a blower to get any shavings and dirt off, and we do put an adhesive on the hair on their legs to make it fluff out and shape that."

The dairy goat and showmanship show took place later on in the day, with Hadley Peterson awarded grand champion.

For the dairy division, Hadley Peterson was grand champion, and competed alongside sister Sadee.

“You definitely build a lot of upper arm strength, pitching hay and lifting and feeding them. It takes a lot of patience. Goats can out-stubborn almost anyone, and it takes a lot to get them to walk for you and work for you and even just come up to you,” Hadley said.

For dairy, there is also a great amount of preparation on the day of a show.

“We wash them. We use baby wipes to clean their eyes, nose and tails," Sadee said. "We have to clip their udders, and make sure their whole body is clean. They have to be trained to lead. You also have to know how old a goat is, its breed, how many times it's given birth and all kinds of different information."

Kirsten Castro judged the dairy show and enjoyed seeing the effort the competitors put into their animals.

“I think there were a lot of high quality animals," he said. "They definitely put in a lot of work, owning a dairy goat is not easy. ... They deserve a big round of applause, they’re hard working kids,” Castro said.