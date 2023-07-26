For the past 40 years the Rubber Check Race has been a staple of the Scotts Bluff County Fair since it was created by Dallas Larsen.

The 40th annual Rubber Check Race will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

The race is a relay involving four teammates, two on horseback, one on an ATV and one pushing a wheelbarrow.

This year’s race promises to be just as exciting as previous years and demand was so high when ticket sales opened that the fair’s website crashed and was down for roughly 40 minutes because of the traffic to the webpage.

Matt Silverman, president of the local Agricultural Society, said he was excited to see another year of the event’s long running tenure at the fair.

“(Dallas Larsen) created it 40 years ago and there were a lot of people along the way that had been involved in the event and you know, for that to have that long of a run is pretty amazing.”

The races are a large draw for crowds and often keep everyone glued to their seat to avoid missing any action. Races typically do not last more that two minutes, meaning all attention is on the track.

Silverman said that although grandstand tickets had sold out quickly, the event is far from sold out.

“I don’t think there’s really a bad seat in the house when it comes to the Rubber Check Race, and its atmosphere. People don’t like leaving the arena because they’ll miss something,” he said about available seating.

Tickets can be purchased on the Scotts Bluff County Fair website, www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com, as well as at the fair office and at the fairgrounds prior to the event.