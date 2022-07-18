 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
48-year-old kayaker drowns in North Platte River

TORRINGTON — Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker early Monday from the North Platte River. An identity of the victim has not been released, except details that she is a 48-year-old woman.

Authorities received a report of a missing kayaker Sunday, July 17, shortly after 6 p.m., according to information released by the Goshen County Sheriff's Department. A caller reported to Torrington Central Dispatch that a woman had entered the North Platte River to retrieve a boat and she had not been seen again.

Members of the Goshen County Sheriff's Office, Torrington Fire Department and Goshen County Search and Rescue were on scene looking for the female until about 10 p.m. A plan was formed to return in the early morning hours Monday to recover the woman's body. Members of the Goshen County Search and Rescue were on scene all night. 

Members of the Goshen County Sheriff's Office, Torrington Fire Department, Torrington EMS, Goshen County Coroner's Office and Goshen Irrigation District arrived at about 7 a.m. Monday and the woman's body was recovered at about 8:50 a.m. 

Other agencies, such as Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, were also heard to be called out Sunday evening to assist. 

