525 blue and silver pinwheels planted in the ground represent child abuse, neglect victims

"Pinwheel, pinwheel, spinning around.” Some residents will surely remember the song about the childhood toy that spins in the wind.

At the corner of P Street and Ninth Avenue in Gering, passersby will surely see the blue and silver pinwheels “planted” in the ground at the CAPstone facility. Each April, volunteers and staff for the organization are joined by caseworkers from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, local law enforcement and others for an afternoon of placing the pinwheels in the ground.

The childhood toy takes on a symbolic meaning in April: Each one represents a child interviewed by CAPstone forensic interviewers as part of a child abuse or other investigation at one of the organization’s centers.

“It’s about Pinwheels for Prevention,” Shambaugh said. “What we really want people to realize when they come by here is that these 525 pinwheels represent only a fraction of the amount of kids in the Panhandle who are abused or neglected daily.

“We see the worst of the worst. ...child abuse and neglect happens every day to lots of children and what we really need, if you see something say something.” That’s what we’re promoting.”

In 2021, the child advocacy center interviewed 525 children in one of its centers, Gering, Alliance, Chadron or Sidney. Executive director Monica Shambaugh said that is down from the highest year for the organization - 540 in 2019 - but up compared to 2020, when 474 children were seen. Numbers were down in 2020, following a pattern that many who specialize in child abuse investigations cited as occurring nationally due to children being at home for months during the pandemic.

Children interviewed or provided services through CAPstone are referred through DHHS’ child protective services or law enforcement as the result of investigations.

“Those interviews are for children who have experienced physical abuse or neglect, which included domestic violence,” Shambaugh said. “They might have been in a dangerous environment, such as a drug-endangered environment or located in a kidnapping or human trafficking.”

Other efforts to promote prevention of child abuse and awareness efforts are also circulating in the community. At some homes, people have changed out their normal porch lights for a blue one to promote and support child abuse prevention. The City of Scottsbluff’s public works staff have changed out some of the light bulbs in the pedestrian pathway to blue. On Friday, many of the volunteers in the pinwheel project were wearing blue, another visual show of child abuse prevention and awareness.

Shambaugh reminds everyone that everyone is instrumental in preventing child abuse. In the state of Nebraska, everyone is a mandatory reporter of child abuse, though some occupations, such as health care and teaching have a more stringent requirement for reporting suspected abuse. Even if a person has reported child abuse in the past, Shambaugh urged him or her to continue reporting incidents.

“You never know,” she said. “It may be that one time that you call into child protective services or law enforcement that they can finally do something and help that child or that family.”

During the month of April, CAPstone will also offer additional Child Abuse and Neglect 101 (CAN 101) training. On Tuesday, April 5, a training is planned in Chadron, 4 to 6 p.m. Other trainings are slated on April 12, 4 to 6 p.m., in Scottsbluff; April 14, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., in Alliance; and April 26, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Sidney.

Shambaugh said that sign-ups for those trainings are still being accepted and people do so by calling 308-632-7274.

Also in the upcoming months, CASA and CAPstone will partner for the annual Light of Hope fundraiser. This year, the two organizations will bring in Sasha Neulinger, the founder and vice president of Voice For The Kids and a co-founder and Head of Production at Step 1 Films. He made his direction debut at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival with his autobiographical documentary, “Rewind.” The documentary is about Neulinger’s experiences as a childhood sexual assault survivor. The documentary received a Critics Choice Award for Best First Feature Documentary and three Emmy nominations, Outstanding Social Issue Documentary, Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Editing.

Neulinger had been sexually abused by two uncles and a cousin as a child. One of his uncles, Howard Nevison, had been an esteemed cantor at New York’s Reform Jewish Temple Emanu-El, and coverage of his prosecution generated a lot of attention from the media. Neulinger’as documentary also examines how secrecy can lead to generational abuse, with Neulinger learning that his uncles had also abused his dad and his brother after he disclosed.

On Aug. 31, Neulinger will speak at a showing of his documentary at the Midwest Theater. On Sept. 1, he’ll speak at the Light of Hope event.

Major fundraising for Neulinger’s visit has been completed with the help of donations from local businesses, churches and others, but other opportunities to sponsor or help the two organizations fundraise are available through either organization.

