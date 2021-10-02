6th annual Giant Pumpkin Contest set for Oct. 7

It’s that time of year when nearly half-ton pumpkins take over Goshen County in the Goshen County Master Gardeners annual Giant Pumpkin Contest.
This year’s contest, which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, at City Park in Torrington, Wyoming, will be the sixth year of the humongous fun.
Goshen County Master Gardeners President Roberta Luke said that in the past, they’ve had people enter pumpkins around 600 and 700 pounds and win the contest.
“One year, we had a guy from Cheyenne, and it (his pumpkin) was 645 (pounds),” she said. “I was thinking that we had a 700 pounder one time.”
The idea for the event came from the master gardeners group, who have all enjoyed growing abnormally large pumpkins in the past. They thought, why not get more of the community involved?
Luke said that every spring, the gardeners host a little event in which they hand out giant pumpkin seeds donated by various community members and organizations to grow the interest for raising giant pumpkins in the area.
“What we usually do is just hand out seeds to everybody and make it available and see how much of an interest we can get, kids growing and adults growing,” she said.
In the fall, anyone who grew a giant pumpkin, from the free seed or their own, can enter their pumpkins into the contest which will be held in conjunction with the weekly Torrington Farmers Market.
Luke said it won’t be quite as large as it has been in the past as the master gardeners group has shrunk, and so has the pool of helpers. Still, she said, it’s a great event for the entire family. In addition to the pumpkin contest, there will be a coloring contest for children, as well as some yummy pumpkin treats. She said she has also been looking for someone to come in and carve a giant pumpkin, although she hasn’t found anyone yet.
If anything else, she said, it’s worth coming to see the giant pumpkins.
“It’s just the camaraderie of everybody showing off their pumpkin that they grew,” she said. “…It’s just something to see. I mean, if you’ve ever seen a huge pumpkin, they’re amazing to see that they can be that big.”
Pumpkins for both adult and kid categories much be checked in by 4 p.m., and winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. There is no entry fee, and a variety of donated cash and item prizes will be given to the winners.