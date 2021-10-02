6th annual Giant Pumpkin Contest set for Oct. 7

It’s that time of year when nearly half-ton pumpkins take over Goshen County in the Goshen County Master Gardeners annual Giant Pumpkin Contest.

This year’s contest, which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, at City Park in Torrington, Wyoming, will be the sixth year of the humongous fun.

Goshen County Master Gardeners President Roberta Luke said that in the past, they’ve had people enter pumpkins around 600 and 700 pounds and win the contest.

“One year, we had a guy from Cheyenne, and it (his pumpkin) was 645 (pounds),” she said. “I was thinking that we had a 700 pounder one time.”

The idea for the event came from the master gardeners group, who have all enjoyed growing abnormally large pumpkins in the past. They thought, why not get more of the community involved?

Luke said that every spring, the gardeners host a little event in which they hand out giant pumpkin seeds donated by various community members and organizations to grow the interest for raising giant pumpkins in the area.

“What we usually do is just hand out seeds to everybody and make it available and see how much of an interest we can get, kids growing and adults growing,” she said.