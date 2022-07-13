$70,000 Rotary Gold donation helps Northfield Haven near fundraising goals

The Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering presented the Northfield Haven project with a check for $70,000 during its June 28 meeting.

Northfield Haven is a planned living community for adults with mental disabilities in Gering. It was the fundraising recipient for this year’s Rotary Gold event in April.

“We raised well above what we’ve ever done before, a record amount of money … we were quite excited,” Sandy Gutwein, the past president of the Rotary Club, said.

It was the first time the organization had been able to hold its Rotary Gold event in recent years.

“We hadn’t done it for a couple of years because of COVID, obviously, so it was fun to get back to it,” Gutwein said.

Each year, the Rotary Club chooses a nonprofit benefactor for the funds raised at the Rotary Gold event. Gutwein said the club heard about the Northfield Haven project and decided it would be a good fit for the area.

“It’s very positive for the community. It’s a much-needed place. We felt like it was a good place to put our money,” she said.

Pam Richter, president of the Northfield Haven board of directors, said the money will be used for kitchen furnishings at the Haven’s quarters. Each room is a full apartment with a living space, bedroom, kitchen and bath, and 15 apartments necessitate 15 full sets of kitchen appliances and cabinets.

“Us being the benefactor of that $70,000 really put us a lot closer to our final numbers,” Richter said. “…We are getting very close but construction is continuing.”

With the Rotary Gold donation, Northfield Haven is within $300,000 of funding its $1.3 million construction cost. Richter said the project could potentially receive another boost in the near future with an $80,000 grant from the Nebraska Housing Trust.

In conjunction with Runza and the Western Nebraska Pioneers, a special jersey auction at the Sunday, July 17, Pioneers game will raise additional money to complete the project. Richter said the Northfield Haven apartments are scheduled to be completed around March 2023.