76-year-old man injured in two-vehicle collision

A 76-year-old Scottsbluff man was transported to Regional West Medical Center with unknown injuries following a Tuesday afternoon accident at Highway 26 and Avenue B.
David Fitzgerald, 55, of Lyman, was traveling east on Highway 26 driving a semi tractor-trailer hauling a load of beets. Fitzgerald told officers that when the light changed, he was unable to get stopped and slammed on his brakes. As he did so, the semi collided with a Ford F-150 driven by Gerald Grassmick, 76, of Scottsbluff.
According to Scottsbluff Police, no citations were being issued.
Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments were on scene along with Valley Ambulance.
The northbound lanes of Avenue B were blocked while crews cleaned up debris.
