9/11 20 years later: Looking back on a day of terror

Twenty years ago America came under attack when four airplanes were hijacked by 19 terrorists. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, a third was flown into the Pentgon and a fourth crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people died in the attacks.
We asked local leaders what they remember of that day.
John Stinner
State Senator, District 43
Like many of you September 11, 2001 feels like it was just yesterday. Even though two decades have passed, the fear of being under attack is still there. My day was starting like many of yours, I was getting ready for work when I turned on my TV. The first plane slammed into the North Tower. As I was watching the news a short time later I saw the second plane hit the South Tower. I felt overwhelming fear as I realized our country was under attack.
I sat there stunned as the reports started coming in that a third plane crashed into the Pentagon, and then a fourth, Flight 93, crashed into my home state of Pennsylvania. That whole morning, I just sat around watching the news in stunned silence. I realized then that we in the United States are not insulated from terrorists. I knew immediately that this would have lasting effects on our country.
Today I am more concerned as ever about national security. Whether it be from terrorist bombings, cyber-attacks, or bio terrorism. We as a nation are changed and must be ever watchful. National security in all forms and on all levels needs to be a top priority.
Pat Closson,
Scottsbluff wastewater operator
“At the time, I worked for the city of Gering. I just went out and read the wastewater plant and had come back, and everybody was in the break room glued to the TV when the first plane hit the towers, and we’re all watching it there when the second plane hit. … I just remember feeling more (irritated) than I ever was before, and have been since … and just thinking that, ‘Well, somebody is going to lose a country.’ We don’t stand for that …
“And at the time, I was in the guards here in Scottsbluff and Gering, I just figured, ‘Well, I’m going to get deployed.’ I didn’t know where to, but I just figured I was. … I got deployed twice, actually. The first time was with the 1057 out of Scottsbluff in 2003, and then I volunteered in 2005, to go back with the … 867 Main Support Battalion.
Jordan Colwell
Vice Mayor, City of Scottsbluff
I was in high school and was just walking into the band room when the TV was on and I saw what happened. I went to my seat and continued watching. My band teacher said, “we are not going to practice today, we are going to watch what’s happening to our country.” There were over 140 members in my high school band and all eyes were glued to the TV. We were all shocked when we learned someone hit the Pentagon as well as the Trade Towers. Especially because most of us were in New York City and Washington, D.C. in 2000 marching in the Independence Parade and touring New York City. In 2010, I joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve partly because I wanted the experience but most importantly because I could never stop thinking about what happened in 2001. I met many service men and women that got into the service for the same reasons.
Now, in 2021, we look back and thank all the men and women that fought for this country. We will never forget them and now, we need to work hard to stay united and not divided in our country today just like we did back in 2001.
Michael Millikin
Adviser, WNCC Veterans Upward Bound
I was (at rigger school in the Marine Corps) in Fort Lee, Virginia, and I was learning how to drop heavy equipment. Obviously, we didn’t have TV. We were working and taking our classes when we found out what happened, Some people were able to listen on the radio, that’s how everybody learned about it. They closed everything down for the day. As far as schooling, we all had to go back to work. They were telling us this is what’s going on, chances are that you guys are going to end up being deployed within six months. They’re just talking, nobody had any facts. It was a horrible, horrible day. I thought we were getting attacked physically. I was expecting to see people dropping from the sky with weapons and tanks. I didn’t know what was going on, nobody did.
Starr Lehl
Economic Development Director, City of Scottsbluff
I remember the day vividly - my husband and I were planning to attend the Crosby, Stills & Nash Concert to be held at Fiddlers Green Amphitheater in Colorado and scheduled to take off of work a little early to get over there in time. We are usually up early watching the news and drinking coffee so when the first plane hit the tower, immediate reports were that it was some kind of accident but a few minutes later when the second plane hit, we were frozen in our tracks and glued to the TV.
As the day unfolded and more details came out about the attacks, we were just sick to know how many American lives were lost or completely changed on that day. The first responders and ordinary citizens who sprang into action that day are true heroes and I continue to honor their service and the service of our U.S. Military whenever and however I can as well as paying tribute to those who lost their lives on that dreadful day in September 2001.
The concert was postponed on that day, so we did not make the trip to Colorado but it was eventually rescheduled in March of 2002. We attended, but the memories of September 11 the year before were brought back like it happened yesterday and when the date comes up each year, I still cannot believe it has been that long ago, the recollection is so intense.
Chris Wolf
Director, WNCC Military and Veterans Affairs
I was at work, and there was conversation going on about the Twin Towers. After the first one had been hit we were looking on our computers, and that was kind of the days early days of being able to check news online. I remember being horrified. My heart just broke, but I also was very scared what this could mean. When the second one hit, I think (our feelings) intensified. As the news came in more and more, I think the anxiety level just got worse and worse. Our son (Jamie Wolf) was stationed in South Korea at the time. He called home just to make sure we were OK. While I treasured the phone call from him — because we didn’t get many phone calls — it was a horrific reason.
Andrew Dick
SBPS superintendent
“I was a student at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. I was in a class in the College of Business Administration, and the professor had put up on the video screen, or the projection screen, the news, as the first plane had hit the towers. I think like many, I was just in disbelief and wondering what was going on. I think, probably for many, the first one was like, ‘OK, was this just an accident, or something that just happened, or what’s going on here?’ (We) didn’t realize that America was under attack.
“And then when the second one happened, I think, then it was like, ‘OK, no, there’s something going on here.’ … It was a moment and a memory that I don’t think I’ll ever forget — where I was when that happened. Then to come find out that our country was under attack was pretty concerning. And obviously, immediate thoughts for the victims and their families (came up).
“… On my mind was just, ‘How could anybody ever do this?’ Just thinking about the lives that were immediately lost and how that extended to their families, not only those on the planes, but obviously the people that were working in those buildings and near those buildings, and how could anybody ever do this? (I thought about) just the hate involved for our country from the terrorist groups.
“… It’s certainly been something that our country has had to respond to in many different ways. Obviously, some of those ways, in the short term, immediately people thought were probably inconveniences as TSA stepped up there; but I think it’s something that we’ve had to learn from and respond from, and just a very, very sad time in our country’s history, and for the lives that were lost and the families and their loved ones.
I remember everything stopped. I was a students at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and I think Nebraska football — obviously, which is a big thing — they either postponed the game, I don’t think it was canceled, but postponed, and so it was pretty — for … sporting events like that, and that was just one example — but it was really remarkable to see how people responded and showed their true American colors. Just the displays of the American flag, that was pretty remarkable, too.”
Tony Kaufman
Gering mayor
“I didn't know exactly what was going on. So at that point in time, I actually was still working for our family range and farms. So, we were living in rural Scotts Bluff County, and I remember being out actually — I think we were working or moving cattle that morning — and had to run in to do something at the house, and the news had been on, and so we took five minutes wondering, ‘What is this about?’
“I think as you learn more about something like that — we live in a part of the country that is very, I think, engaged and rooted in patriotism, and we definitely support our troops and our first responders here in our communities. And, (I) definitely felt like we were being violated or attacked, and that maybe our freedoms were actually being challenged. And so, I remember being very engaged in the following days as we tried to find answers to the circumstances that we found ourselves in, and the future new normals, because our airspace was shut down. There was a lot of questions that needed to the answers. We need to know who and why. And I think, the American spirit — we want those answers. And sometimes there aren’t answers to differences in ideology.
“I just remember being very passionate about supporting our local first responders and our troops home and abroad that really do put themselves in harm’s way every single day, and really being more appreciative of differences in political belief. Because, at that point in time, our country really came together, and I remember that very distinctly that whether you had an R or a D, or whatever your political affiliation behind your name, we came together and united for a common cause that was to champion and get behind our country.
“I think we had some great things that were accomplished after that time, and I’m confident we’ll get there again. But unfortunately, I hope it does not take an event like that to unify us. Because 20 years have passed, and it is too often that we find ourselves in difference of opinion, and I think we all forget how lucky we are to be in a country that allows us to express our differences and have differences of opinion, but yet, we can all go home and know we’re safe.”
Capt. Justin Houston
Scottsbluff Fire Department
On Sept. 11, 2001, Scottsbluff Firefighter Justin Houstoun recalls that he had attended a football game the night before, the Broncos vs. the New York Giants.
“I woke up that morning to turn on the news because I wanted to hear about Ed McCaffrey breaking his leg,” he said. “I went and turned on the news and saw pictures of the first tower with smoke coming out of it. And it was like ‘Holy Cow, like what’s going on? And as I was watching, it was when the second plane actually hit. And that’s where I realized, ‘This isn’t good.’
“I remember my parents were supposed to be on a flight to New York City that morning and so (I spent the morning) trying to track them down to make sure that you know, it wasn’t their plane that crashed. It was a very scary morning.”
Houstoun, who had been a firefighter in New Jersey, as a young man, felt a special tie as the events transpired that morning. “I have a lot of friends that work for the FDNY who were on departments in New Jersey that ended up going in to help out at the trade centers. It has definitely had a very profound impact on me. It’s definitely one of those days that I will never forget. Those firefighters sacrificed their lives for everybody else that day ... Anything that I can do to try and just keep that memory alive, that’s very near and dear to me.”
Sgt. Phil Eckerberg
Scottsbluff Police Department
Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Phil Eckerberg had been patrolling through Riverside Park when the news came across the radio.
“(It was) a breaking news story — there’s been an airplane that struck the World Trade Center towers in New York,” he said. “And, my first thought was, I sure hope that’s an accident. And then a few minutes later, they came back on and the second tower had been hit. I’m like, ‘That’s not an accident.’”
In law enforcement, Eckerberg said, there are often intelligence briefings and after the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, it was known that terrorists had plans to target the World Trade Center again.
“As soon as the towers had been hit that second time, I knew. You didn’t have some sort of accident. And, then of course, we got the news that the Pentagon had been hit and we got word of Flight 93 crashing in Pennsylvania. It’s like, ‘What’s next? What else is there going to be.’
Eckerberg said he went back to the police station and he and other officers watched television as the news unfolded. “My team and I were talking that day about what we need to be doing, what kind of actions do we need to take here? At about that same time that we were having the discussion, we got a call from the National Guard, wanting the street blocked off in front of the armory. That’s an action, that’s something that we can do. ... And actually, in front of the armory, that route was blocked off for several months after that. It was a while before they finally allowed people to park and drive on the street again.”
Since 9/11, he said, law enforcement has seen many changes, but the must significant changes have come in terrorism and intelligence alerts to local law enforcement. He said they get a “much more nationwide perspective. We get a lot more information sent to us from various sources that go into details, we are privy to a lot more information that we weren’t prior ... about potential threats, problems and things we need to be looking for.”
Edward Montgomery
Former Kimball High School teacher and current Banner County teacher
At the time of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Ed Montgomery had been teaching in Kimball, where among other courses he taught history.
“I remember going into the teacher’s lounge at school and Don McCombs (another Kimball teacher) saying a plane hit the World Trade Center. And I thought, ‘Oh that was like the plane that struck the Empire State Building in the 1940s.’ (In that crash, a B-25 Mitchell bomber struck the Empire State Building, in thick fog, exploding, causing a fire and damaging the building.) And, after that, somebody came in and said a second plane had hit. And I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s not an accident. That’s terrorism.”
Teachers rolled out a TV from the library, where teachers and students watched as the events of the day unfolded.
“The whole student body was sitting in the student center,” he said. “When the towers came down, we’re watching. And now, 20 years later, I don’t know if that was a good idea or not. Because, you know, our kids were watching thousands of people die and jumping out of buildings, all that stuff. But, we were so numb, we didn’t even know what was going on, so it was ‘Turn on the TV and see what was going on.’”
On a personal level, he said, he spent the morning trying to call a friend who is a pilot for American Airlines.
“He flew the kind of planes that they used that day. Finally, I got ahold of Mike. He happened to be on the ground. He was not flying. He still flies for American Airlines today and he said he has never, ever watched any of the video, of the planes hitting the tower. He says that is the most horrible thing he can imagine, as a pilot. He’s entrusted with safeguarding people’s lives and the idea of using a plane to kill thousands of people just horrifies him. ... And this is a Marine, combat vet. He can’t do that.”
A renewed passion for patriotism followed that day, though as a veteran, Montgomery said he was bewildered by a sudden push for schools to begin saying the pledge, when they had not been, highlights on veterans and other things were the result.
“(Before that), I had just been this guy who told war stories. After that, it was like I was in big demand: Put on your uniform. The cheerleaders want you to carry the flag at halftime and all that stuff. I was bewildered. Because, I thought, “I’m the same guy, but because they’ve knocked down those buildings and hit the Pentagon, I’m a hero? I’m no different than I was yesterday, who I’ve always been.’”
John Berge
General Manager, North Platte Natural Resources District
I was getting myself ready to go to work at the sugar factory. And, you know, breaking news came on. Initially, probably like a lot of people, I thought it was some sort of freak accident, some terrible accident. Just a short time later, the second plane hit the World Trade Center, and you knew at that point that it was coordinated. The point at which a plane flew into the Pentagon, I felt like we were in real trouble.
I went to work. And I was there late, but I went to work and the somebody mentioned we should probably get gas because there’s going to be a gas shortage. Around lunchtime, I went to Route 26 Mart, and pulled in there. There was a line. I had to wait in line for probably a half hour or more, I remember distinctly that, “God Bless America” was playing over the intercom system, and I thought that was sort of eerie and sort of cool at the same time.
I have a lot of friends in Washington, I had live there previously. I was busy trying to check in on all of them. Thankfully, none of them were hurt or killed. Meanwhile, Flight 93 happened in Pennsylvania. Then you hear this backstory and that’s sort of the genesis, I think, for all of this revenge feeling that all of us had right after that happened.
And there was like this real burst of patriotism. I think that’s when you started to see a real resurgence of people flying the flag, there’s yellow ribbons on all the trees and bumper stickers saying we support our troops, these colors don’t run, all of that sort of patriotic stuff. It was cathartic.