9/11 inspires soldier to join the Marines, serve 2 deployments

As a 12-year-old, Brandon Ball sat alongside his classmates in seventh grade watching the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash of a hijacked plane outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. That’s the day he learned the word terrorist.

Later, as a junior in high school, that experience watching the 9/11 terrorist attacks made him decide to enlist in the Marine Corps. He decided it was his duty to serve and protect his family and friends, he said.

“They said ‘terrorists’ and I didn’t know any better and I said, ‘Well, there are ‘tourists’ all over the place,’” he said. “Realizing what that was and understanding the word ‘terrorist’ and seeing them attack America just because we were Americans, that really made me feel like it was on me to go into the military so my friends and family didn’t have to go.”

As he went through his classes at Scottsbluff High School, Ball said he realized school was not for him, so he could get a job after graduation or go into the military. At 17 years old, his parents had to sign off before he was enlisted.

A few months after graduation, he began his enlistment. Ball and a recruiter drove from Scottsbluff to Denver, Colorado, where the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) was located. Recruits are picked up early and travel via bus to the MEPS facility for a final medical evaluation. Afterward, Ball boarded a plan to San Diego, California.

For the next 13 weeks, Ball learned about the Marines culture and history. He entered the delayed entry program as an E-2, a private first class, although he wouldn’t earn that rank until he completed boot camp. Then he attended more specialized training in military occupation school at infantry school in Camp Pendleton.

“That’s where I became a machine gunner,” he said. “There are three of them: We had the 240 Bravo, the 50 Cal and a Mark 19, which shoots grenades.”

Ball served in the First Battalion, Fourth Marines at Camp Pendleton. That was his station for three and half years under his contract. During his contract, he went on two deployments.

He traveled to Fallujah, Iraq, with his platoon among the last ones to live inside the city. The platoon focused on controlling the entry control point (ECP) at the edge of the city.

Upon arrival to the area, Ball said it was not uncommon for the platoon’s members to have to hike over 10 miles to their location while carrying 100-pounds of gear and 20-pounds of ammunition on their backs. Sometimes, when soldiers were dropped off via helicopter, Ball said, he had to carry the 120-pound load while fast roping out of the helicopter to the ground.

“We would control vehicles into the city,” he said. “They would go through an X-ray machine and we would do searches and face scans for people who were walking.”

If the facial recognition camera flagged the person for a warrant, the soldiers took them into custody.

For eight hours, Ball and his comrades sat on posts and then two patrols during the next eight-hour window. His post was during the night from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. The next eight hours is for rest and QRF, quick reaction force.

“If something happens to the other squad that is on patrol, you get woken up and you have to be the quick reaction force to go help them,” Ball said.

During his station in the city, Ball said the platoon had instances where a sniper round shot at them and improvised rocket launchers shot at their location three times in one week. After calculating the trajectory of the rocket, they would be able to locate the house where the rounds were fired. The platoon was advised to reroute down a different road when transporting supplies.

“We took a snipper round and it hit the post,” he said of one instance. “We couldn’t tell where it came from. There was one guy on top of the roof — but this was in the middle of the night — so we couldn’t see a muzzle flash. It was easier to conceal yourself.”

A few soldiers within the battalion were hit with shrapnel, but Ball said no one was killed.

Another close call for the platoon occurred just after they left the local police building. A teenaged boy drove a dump truck carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) into the police building.

“We had literally just left that building five minutes before,” he said. “It was all flattened. By like 10 minutes, we were saved. That’s what we’re there for. We want that stuff to happen so we can do our job.”

Following the seven-month deployment, the platoon returned to the states and enjoyed some time off before a second deployment. Ball served on a Marine Expedition Unit (MEU), where Marines board Navy vessels and visit other countries to help train local military and do special operations at sea.

Stationed in the South Pacific, Ball said they visited Malaysia, Jordan and Australia and had the opportunity to train some Indonesian marines. They also did counter piracy operations off the coast of Somalia, taking control of a pirated ship.

Battling pirates is part of the Marine Corps’ job when out on a mission. The mission is known as a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) and includes various Marine forces to be successful, Ball explained. There is a group of Marines in a force reconnaissance platoon who are responsible for making contact with the pirates and regaining control of the ship. Then there is an amphibious recon platoon team to support the first group and there is an infantry platoon which protects the Marines as they travel across the ocean between the ships.

“When we get a pirated vessel, you can man the guns for defense,” he said, providing some details about one of the missions he served. “It wasn’t a U.S. pirated ship. It was some kind of European vessel, called the Magellan Star. (President Barack) Obama had to give us permission to board that ship because it wasn’t a U.S. ship.”

The Magellan Star crew saw the Somalian pirates approaching and eventually board the ship. So they locked themselves into the engine room, making them “dead in the water,” Ball said. As the recon team boarded the ship, they detained the pirates and brought them back to the ship.

“We had to man the guns while they were doing all of that and make sure they didn’t take any shots at the recon guys while they were making their way over there.

“It’s was all on the news and everything,” he said. “That would have been in 2010.”

Anytime the ship went through a hostile strait, Ball manned his machine gun in case they took on enemy fire.

From his service, Ball said he learned about other cultures and gained a deeper appreciation for the protection American citizens have from the rest of the world. Still, his time in the military changed him as a person, both physically and mentally — something he said happens to all service members, regardless of if they were deployed or not.

While his experiences may never be fully understood for those who have not served, Ball said his service to his nation protected his friends and family and many other families around the world.