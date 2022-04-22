9 candidates vying for Scottsbluff City Council seats

Nine candidates are in the running for the three Scottsbluff City Council seats available in the 2022 elections. The candidates who secure the most votes in the May 10 primary elections will advance to the general election.

Incumbents Nathan Green, Selina Lerma and Jeanne McKerrigan face challengers Eugene Batt, Eric Ferguson, Chris Miller, Kendall Palu, Matthew Salomon and Betsy Vidlak.

The Star-Herald interviewed candidates in local contested races via candidate survey. Responses are run in order of submission. The Star-Herald did not receive a response from candidate Green.

Matt Salomon

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

My name is Matt Salomon. My wife and I have been teaching for over 20 years in our local schools. I have been at Gering High School for 20 years and taught a wide variety of social studies courses. I’ve also worked for over 20 years as a park ranger for the National Park Service at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

I am a lifelong resident of Scottsbluff and have seen my children grow up and attend some of the same schools I attended, and have some of the same teachers I had. Scottsbluff has provided us with a small town life but also some of the big city comforts such as many shopping opportunities, a great pathway system, a quality zoo, and a variety of local tourist attractions easily within an hour and a half or less of driving. I want Scottsbluff to continue to be a great place for people to raise their families and for college graduates to come back and work. After teaching government for so many years, I want to actually be part of the government process and continue to help Scottsbluff grow and thrive.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

I bring many years of life experiences from growing up in this community. I’ve seen where our community has done well and learned from these accomplishments. I’ve seen the power of public and private partnerships in adding new public amenities and services such as the new 23 Club, the Pathway system, the zoo, and the humane society. I’ve experienced areas of the community I think we can improve on such as the Highway 26 intersections and traffic wrecks, a growing need to maintain a K-9 unit with Scottsbluff Police Department, and a need to promote underutilized shopping facilities such as our old Albertsons and our local mall.

From my experiences as a park ranger, I would say we have a lot of potential in tourism that has not yet been fully utilized. Finally, I have learned over many years of teaching the value of people skills. The need to keep a sense of humor during stressful conditions, work with others to achieve building goals, support the staff around you, and be ready to listen when staff need to blow some steam. Our city council has had solid leadership in the past and I hope to continue that tradition for the citizens of Scottsbluff.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

First, we will need to get a new and talented city manager who can help with grants from state, national and private sources to help tackle some of the infrastructure and funding issues facing the city.

We need to continue finalizing plans for a new landfill, with assistance of Gering and perhaps other communities. Location of the landfill will be important to ensure it is visually unintrusive, and that it is in a safe location to not contaminate our local groundwater.

We need to continue to support our local small businesses that are willing to improve and grow with LB 840 funding. Finally, we need to look to our state for help in adding a half cent or one cent online sales tax that would go to the city, just as it would if you shopped locally. Currently, only state sales tax is collected with online purchases, leaving the city out of the equation.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

The first priority will always be to maintain basic services: roads, fire department, police department and sewage treatment. Those are have-to items that must be maintained. The second would be to utilize LB 840 money to assist upcoming businesses in our area so that we continue to see job opportunities for our local citizens.

We also need to work to draw in new business opportunities. Since the closure of JCPenney and Herberger’s, we have not really had a good clothing store for men, and both stores were good employers.

Beyond that, I see the need to continue to make Scottsbluff a great place to live and raise a family through our parks, our local zoo, our growing pathway system, and our local schools.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

Direction in this is the key issue. We really need a city manager back on board to help guide the council through this process. I am very impressed with the positive changes that have occurred in downtown Scottsbluff, but I see properties that could still be put to use: the old Albertsons building, the former Dollar General store on East Overland, and empty shopping locations at our mall. I would love to see either a company involved in producing medical equipment or a new aviation repair facility be established at Scottsbluff airport.

Finally, I see the potential for future growth in tourism. We need the state to better help us showcase what the Panhandle has to offer to the millions of tourists who travel through the Midwest to Yellowstone, Tetons and the Black Hills. We have a solid foundation of local hotels and restaurants to handle and benefit from an increase in tourism.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

Scottsbluff has traditionally had two swimming pools for summer youth to utilize. Now we are down to one and repairing the Splash Arena would be very costly. I think there is a need for the aquatic center. I think it could benefit youth with swimming programs and the elderly with therapeutic opportunities, but ultimately the decision to fund its construction should be in the hands of the voters.

We already have an existing bond issue for the local Scottsbluff High School we are still paying on so adding another bond issue would further exasperate local property taxes. The advantage of raising the sales tax, half a percent, would be that the cost would be split out not only among local residents, but also among all shoppers to the Scottsbluff area, providing broader support than just the local citizens. Whether the decision is in the form of a bond issue or sales tax, it needs to be in the hands of the voters. I think before there can be such a vote, the public needs much more information on size and services this facility would offer before making the final vote to fund it.

Jeanne McKerrigan

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I was born and raised here in Scottsbluff and am a graduate of the Scottsbluff High School. I attended both Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State College and graduated with a master of business administration. I have been married for 31 years and have four children. I am currently employed as the director of development for the Regional West Foundation. I have been a member of the Scottsbluff City Council for the past four years and currently hold the mayor position.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

Since I have served on the Scottsbluff City Council, I would have experience and knowledge of the current projects in process and the status of them. I would be familiar with the current council and city staff and how they work together and complement each other.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

The top issues for the City of Scottsbluff include housing, workforce and economic development. Many of these issues are being addressed already, such as workforce with the partnerships formed between the school district and businesses by creating career pathways for our high school students and teaching them the skills necessary to be a productive employee within the local businesses or moving into a 4 year college education.

As for housing, this is being addressed via programs offered by Twin Cities Development to potential contractors, but I believe more could be done to incentivize investors to build housing units in Scottsbluff. Possibly the city could support this endeavor somehow. Another option could be partnering with local businesses to come up with ways for them to receive incentives for investing in housing for potential employees they may recruit. As the population grows, this will trigger economic development as more businesses will want to be a part of the community. Currently, businesses can receive LB 840 funds for opening a location or expanding an existing one, if they qualify. Marketing of these programs to potential new businesses in the area could be expanded possibly.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

The biggest priority for the City of Scottsbluff is to ensure that the tax funds received from the community members is spent wisely on investments in safety, such as the police force and fire department, as well as, infrastructure, parks, streets and more. With the slow decline in population over the years within Scottsbluff, the funds received from the state level to help fund projects have declined correspondingly so the staff and city council have had to look for more creative ways to fund community projects, such as grants and more. If I am elected to serve another four years, we will continue to do this so that we can finish projects in process and make improvements.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

I support the existing revitalization grants and economic development opportunities that the City of Scottsbluff provides to businesses that apply and are approved for funding. It is a great way for the city to give back to the community and also incentivize new and existing businesses to make improvements and expand. I think that possibly marketing the opportunities more would be a good thing so that everyone who may have the use and ability to apply can. However, I also believe that it is important for the city to monitor and ensure that these tax dollars are being used wisely by those who receive them, just to assure the taxpayers that the city is making prudent decisions with funding sources.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

By using LB 357 as the source of funding for the construction of an aquatics center, the City of Scottsbluff is giving the citizens a chance to decide if this is a project that they would like in their community and would support. The beauty of using this type of funding source is that it will be paid by everyone, even those who are visiting the area and does not focus on just one group of citizens. I believe that an aquatics center could be successful if the right partners are included in the operation of the facility from the start. Without these partnerships, no one organization could operate this type of facility on their own. This could also be a mechanism to increase our travel and tourism in the area, improve recruitment abilities for local businesses for workforce and be a driving force for an increase in economic development.

Chris Miller

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I am a lifelong resident of the valley and have lived in Scottsbluff for the past 31 years. I am married and have four children. I am actively involved in youth sports and serve on the board of the Broadway Bombers Softball Organization. Additionally, I volunteer at the Midwest Theater.

I have been in leadership roles with various companies for the past 18 years and currently manage customer communications for a large mortgage servicer.

I am passionate about our community and people and want to ensure that our city continues to grow economically and socially. I want Scottsbluff to be a place that my children will come back to and raise their children because the quality of life and small-town values, which are a few of the reasons that I have chosen to call Scottsbluff home for over 30 years.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

I believe that every candidate is passionate about our community and strives to make a difference, just like me. What I bring to the table is honesty and integrity, coupled with my leadership and communication skills. Communicating with citizens, city leaders and other council members is important and the experience I have gained over the years has allowed me to be an effective leader and communicator.

I am fearless and never back down from a challenge. I face adversity with an optimistic outlook and am solution driven. I do not have a personal agenda and am solely focused on what is best for all citizens of Scottsbluff, regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic status.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

Affordable housing and housing shortages are a few of the issues our community is currently facing. Many people with average incomes are no longer able to afford rent or mortgage payments, which can and has led to homelessness within our own community.

Addressing the housing affordability and shortage challenge requires systemic changes. Some solutions are social and public housing, more efficient use of space, re-purposing and refurbishing vacant properties, and building smaller, more affordable homes.

These challenges are not insurmountable but will require the city government to get involved and develop more innovative funding models and work with the private sector to provide affordable housing options. We need to continue to build partnerships with nonprofits, financial institutions, and other outside entities to expand affordable housing options.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

The priorities, first and foremost, must align with our city’s vision, mission, and values. The City of Scottsbluff’s mission is to promote a safe, healthy environment for its citizens, visitors, and business community by providing essential services and infrastructure as well as opportunities for growth in a fair, fiscally responsible manner. In order to fulfill that mission, it is important for city council members to be transparent and accountable to the citizens of Scottsbluff.

How a city protects its citizens from danger, police/fire services, emergency preparedness and public health are essential to the residents of Scottsbluff and should always be a priority when tough budget decisions need to be made. We need to continue to provide quality services that meet the community’s expectations but do so in an affordable manner.

The city will also need to prioritize infrastructure as water systems, roads, etc., are beginning to age. These structures and services are essential to our economy and quality of life. We need to continue to come up with innovative ideas to improve public infrastructure and we should continue to make funding for infrastructure a priority during budget years.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

Revitalization is essential to the growth of our community and economy. The current programs are a great start to supporting growth and economic development. These simple, short-term projects can build momentum for larger projects that will enhance all the amenities Scottsbluff has to offer. I believe that not only investing in our physical infrastructure, but also our creative infrastructure is important to the revitalization of our community. Creating an authentic and vibrant environment will attract people and businesses.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

An aquatic center would be a valuable asset to our community. There are a number of benefits that will enhance the quality of life for the residents of our city. Each citizen needs to consider whether the increased sales tax for the aquatic center is in his or her best interest and the best interest of our community.

Eugene Batt

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

My formative years were spent in Scottsbluff beginning in 1955. From 1968 until the present, I have owned real estate within Scottsbluff. After a brief time in Mitchell, I was proud to return my family and my business to Scottsbluff in 1997 and have enjoyed living here ever since. My greatest memories, challenges and joys have all occurred within the city limits of Scottsbluff.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

I am running to create a vibrant and growing Scottsbluff. I represent the voice of our business owners and senior citizens to the important work of the council. I bring proven marketing and entrepreneurial experience and a committed network of people, groups and industries across the valley. I am running to ensure Scottsbluff is the best it can be.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

Hiring a new city manager. To do this properly, we must have a sound vetting process that brings us a candidate with proven records of successful management, a history of longevity with past employment, and a strong history of involvement within his/her community.

Creating an environment that will allow the health care industry to attract and keep doctors, nurses, and other healthcare personnel who want to stay and make their home here.

Affordable housing for our senior citizens in a variety of options for their retirement years — we have not tapped the volunteer resources of our senior citizens.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

Infrastructure: explore new and innovative options for repairing our aging systems. As well, we must explore new and innovative technology to bolster our current infrastructure. We must create organizational effectiveness within city government.

Recreation: This is the source for attracting and keeping families here versus leaving for weekend and day trips to where there are better opportunities.

Business: We must focus on keeping current businesses here and thriving along with attracting new businesses and industries to the area, including but not limited to the aerospace industry.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

Great strides have been made with various grant programs to revitalize our downtown and the creation of the Arts District. I would seek to continue and enhance on the work that has already begun.

By promoting and championing the development of current and new businesses, further revitalization and enhancement of our downtown area will become self-perpetuating. These businesses will seek to establish new and better markets within the City of Scottsbluff.

As we work to make Scottsbluff a destination for a variety of events, attractions, conferences, tournaments and conventions, we provide more reasons for businesses to want to establish themselves here as well as encouraging current businesses to stay and expand here.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

If a few critical additions to the process are made, I could support using the additional tax revenue to build an aquatic center. First, a coalition of both current and future users must be formed to share in the costs of upkeep, outreach and staffing. Also, all major projects, including the aquatic center, should have a 5-year, 10-year, and 20-year estimated cost of maintenance report completed. Finally, a full examination of the best possible site should be done to ensure a long-lasting use of the facility. Ultimately, solid research and detailed plans will be required to gain my full support.

However, the aquatic center could be a great addition to our community. We could use the center to bring a variety of events to the area from school events, competitions and outside organizational use. The more visitors we bring to Scottsbluff, the more they would share in helping to pay for the facility.

Betsy Vidlak

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

Hello, my name is Betsy Vidlak. I was born and raised in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. I received my undergraduate degree in psychology and just recently completed my master of business administration from Chadron State College. I currently work at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) as the chief operations officer. I have four children: Ben, Sam, Daniel and Ayla and a huge Chesapeake Bay Retriever named Charlie. I have served on numerous boards with organizations and civic groups, and I have always been interested in public service.

Currently, I am on the board of directors for the West Nebraska Arts Center, Mentor Nebraska, Community Action of Nebraska, and I sit on the Region I Behavioral Health Advisory Council. I’ve previously served with Panhandle Partnership, the Continuum of Care for Housing and Homelessness and Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County, among others.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

I bring experience working in not for profits with an education in business. I believe this lends to a unique skill set that would serve constituents and ensure financial management is still at the forefront of decision-making. I am a good listener and will be interested in learning from others. I am dedicated to everything I do and would commit to the time and effort needed for projects that are put in front of the council to attend to.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

In the past several months, I’ve met with numerous concerned citizens and have learned about many issues that are on the top of their minds. One of the important issues is that the city is in need of a permanent city manager. This may be an issue that is addressed when a new council is in place. It is important to ensure that the city has a competent manager in place who can provide leadership and support for the staff.

Additional concerns that I’ve been made aware of include failing infrastructure in the community and the overall lack of housing options. The city will need to prioritize investment in infrastructure that would lead to projects that are feasible and long lasting. Housing is an area that affects numerous businesses, organizations and communities. The city may be able to partner with those people to support housing development, but must do so in a fiscally responsible way.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

The city has a comprehensive plan that should be used to guide decision making including areas to budget funds. The investments should be reflective of this work and also include any updates that have arose since the completion of the comprehensive plan. Priorities should include staffing for the city, infrastructure maintenance or updates in the community and economic development. By emphasizing these areas, the city can then look to improve upon recreational spaces and additional community projects.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

The current projects and importance placed on the downtown has been successful. Many businesses are opening or expanding downtown and people enjoy spending time there. The city’s investment in businesses with the façade improvement project has worked well also with many businesses participating and funds that the city obligated being matched.

I think there is always opportunity to improve and continue to grow the community. The council should use the expertise within the city’s economic development director and community input to decide where to go next.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

By putting this decision on the ballot, this is ultimately up to the voters. I see great benefits to our community through recreation opportunities, economic development and tourism by having a center such as this. The important piece of this is to ensure that we have the proper partnerships in place to operate the facility and to ensure it is sustainable without only the help of the city.

Kendall Palu

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I was born in North Platte, Nebraska. My father served in the military, so we lived in Europe and several Army bases in the United States during my early years of grade school. We moved back to the states in 1976 and I graduated from North Platte Saint Patrick’s in 1986. Then I moved to California and attended college in Monterey and the National Technical Institute. I worked at Pebble Beach Resorts for 11 years as an assistant golf professional. I lived three years in Castle Rock, Colorado, during the early 2000’s, working at The Club at Pradera (a golf and country club in Parker, Colorado), where I gained membership with the Professional Golfers Association of America. Then I moved back to southern California in 2009, where I was employed as general manager with JC Resorts. I moved to Scottsbluff in 2019 and currently serve as general manager at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

Being on city council would be a way for me to give back to the community that I thoroughly love being in. My career in management, customer service and public relations have provided me with skills and insights that I believe would be useful as a council member. I conduct myself with integrity and commitment and believe in collaboration with residents and city workers to help make our city better tomorrow than it is today. I intend to be true to those values in all that I do for the city. I will work for you.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

The hiring of an individual to fill the role of city manager is the first issue that must be addressed. This individual must be willing to collaborate with the council as he/she will have the insight on city operations and issues. Other issues include workforce and housing.

The attraction of contractors and investors with tax breaks and grants will help address housing issues. The creation of other skill job training sites, such as what is in place with Aulick Industries, would help tackle workforce issues. Western Nebraska Community College has several programs in place that we must continue to build relationships with local businesses to help train individuals and keep them in our community.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

Top priorities include development and infrastructure while also looking at ways to increase revenues. Services of the city should not be jeopardized. A comprehensive strategic plan needs to be developed and constant collaboration with the city manager and council are a priority.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

Current projects on East Overland and downtown revitalization are great for the city and we should continue developing. Projects add character and value to the city and allows local talent and creations of residents to be seen, heard and expressed.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

I am in favor of the development of an aquatic center. It would be good for residents of all ages. I would like to gain operating details as the city alone cannot take on the burden of expenses associated with operation.

Selina Lerma

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I’m a Scottsbluff native. My family has had a business in the Panhandle for over 50 years. I have a bachelor of arts in marketing from Chadron State College and a law degree from the University of Wyoming college of law.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

A new, fresh perspective.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

Establishing an aquatic center, senior center and obtaining more tourism in the area. We are working on gaining tourism with potentially developing a creative arts district with community involvement.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

See above. However priorities change depending on what issues arise.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

I think the programs we have in place are good and headed in the right direction. However, there is always potential for growth, expansion and new ideas.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

The City of Scottsbluff is working hard to establish an aquatic center. If a tax ends up being implemented, then it must be imperative to the development of it. The city is working hard to make this venture happen and, hopefully, without a tax.

Eric Ferguson

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I am from Scottsbluff (1960). My parents farmed north of Lake Minatare. I went to school at Lake Minatare and graduated at Scottsbluff High School in 1978. My family’s history is 136 years in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. I am married of 35 years and have a son to graduate this May. My views are conservative and traditional.

A veteran, I served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1989 with a couple overseas tours. I earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Maryland. I continued my career mostly with the information technology management. Currently, I am an IT project manager for the Social Security Administration, a position I’ve held for the past 20 years and plan to retire in September.

I volunteered in churches. I was a commander for six years in a program called Royal Rangers. In the east coast I was a Coast Guard Auxiliary Public Affairs, Marine Safety, and Environmental protection officer. A Post Commander of a veteran’s group and sponsored help for veterans,

My awards, aside from my military decorations, include SSA citations. In 2013, I received The Presidents Volunteer Service Award.

I would love to be your representative in the city council. See VoteFerguson.com for more information.

If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

I would be a visionary person and I can bring a lot of leadership. There are a lot of items on the agenda for the city to get done so I do expect to follow up on those items, just not say ‘yeah’ for a resolution. I also feel that some members don’t decide in best interests due to peer pressure. I am not one afraid to say ‘no.’ If numbers don’t add up, I will be asking why.

I will definitely be watching out for the taxpayer, which includes the readers and myself.

I am one who isn’t seeking power, it’s not in my interests. My interests are helping my neighbor, serving the community, and being a good role model with good moral character.

What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Scottsbluff? How would you address those issues?

There are many issues facing Scottsbluff, some with higher priorities than others. Many of those solutions are connected to the economy. Currently, the nation as a whole is facing ridiculous inflation due to bad energy policies coming from within the nation’s capital. Sadly, most citizens will have to face the consequences or bear the brunt of the results, like high gas prices, higher grocery bills, high lumber costs, etc. It will be, if not already, a difficult task to balance the budget. Tough decisions will have to be made.

An experienced city manager will need to be hired so that city business can get done without draining personnel from other offices.

There has been a lot of talk about a waste landfill. Nothing has been done. I propose that we should have an incinerator that can also produce electricity. It is environmentally safer than having toxins, paper bags, trash buried, sadly, close to the monument.

I would also like to see the city council more involved in assisting persons with health care, not the Bernie Sanders style, but addressing what I believe is a corrupt medical billing system. I love the medical care givers, but not price gouging.

City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

The responsibility of the city government is to have a balanced budget and not to be in debt. Of course, that means there has to be reasonable taxes and means of gaining revenues. I believe the utilities, infrastructure, and city government in general, items to be spent in a respectable manner that will please the members of this community.

I do believe in a good fire department and police force. I have much respect for first responders.

Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

It’s hard to answer this question in only so many words. I like that business owners take ownership in investing in places like Broadway. In the 60s and early 70s, Broadway was a thriving place with Ben Franklin, Woolworths, banks, etc. Then came the super markets and super stores and drained the economy away from that area. Then the super stores crashed like Kmart. I would be more inclined in protecting the owners who have built business in town than the outsiders. I only believe in voting for grants so long as they are invested in Scottsbluff.

The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. What are your thoughts on the sales tax and the center proposed to be funded via the tax?

I would love to see the aquatic center, but I don’t believe the community has been very much informed of it. I don’t read much of it at all in the newspapers or radio. I don’t think the people are going to vote for something that they don’t know of. It hasn’t been very well communicated to the public. Right now, my wife needs physical therapy. I would love to take her there if I just knew something about how it would operate.

And like all things water, especially pools, it costs much for maintenance. Is the city prepared to add a maintenance bill? At this time with a stinky economy, people are more interested in saving money.

