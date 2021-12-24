9-year-old girl reunited with treasured hat

There’s a story for every cowboy hat, even the newer ones.
Nine-year-old Kaycee Fleming’s favorite subject in school is math, she enjoys public speaking and all things associated with horses. In May 2021, Fleming found herself with many speaking opportunities when she was awarded the Junior Princess role representing Scottsbluff’s Historic Saddle Club. The Saddle Club holds an annual contest for queen, princess, junior princess and prince. Contestants must portray leadership characteristics and be prepared to represent the club in many public events.
Kaycee Fleming recalls going to tea, answering interview questions, a speech about herself, a horseback pattern and lastly, modeling. Though the model portion of the competition was her least favorite, she said, it was a special moment for the Fleming family.
“I wore my really nice dress that my grandma made for me special for that and she also made me earrings, a bracelet and necklace,” the girl said.
The royalty competition at the Saddle Club begins when candidates meet the two judges for tea to learn what is expected of them on the approaching competition day. The candidates are asked to test their knowledge on an exam, answer an impromptu question, model and transition to horseback for a horsemanship pattern as well as a test lap around the arena presenting the American flag. Once competition is over, contestants meet with the two known judges plus a rogue judge that was not previously brought to their attention to talk over their overall performance.
After the competition, Kaycee Fleming learned she had been named the junior princess ambassador for the Saddle Club’s 2021 season.
Over the course of the summer and fall, she would do many speaking engagements, including speaking to the Scottsbluff Chamber of Commerce agriculture committee, as well as presenting the American flag at Saddle Club events and other area rodeos and parades.
Presenting the colors while circling the performance arena before a rodeo event has been Fleming’s favorite part of her role as junior princess.
“I got to present the colors [American flag] at the shows, and I got to take the colors through the Christmas parade. We had lights on our horses,” she said.
While serving as junior princess, Kaycee Fleming would be wearing a crown previously worn by past Saddle Club princess, Lori Baker. Flemings’s parents, Matt and Katy, decided it was time to get her a special cowboy hat that she would be able to wear throughout her princess duties and her many horse events, a hat that would carry the crown and forever be with her.
The Fleming family, who previously lived in Colorado, knew of a hat man that could craft the perfect cowboy hat for Kaycee Fleming. Her parents reached out to Greeley Hat Works and explained that Kaycee would need a special hat to carry the junior princess crown.
Greeley Hat Works is a well-known hat crafting institution in Greeley, Colorado. Owner Trent Johnson started as an apprentice before eventually taking over ownership. He has grown the hat company, making hats for politicians and actors, but takes time to support local organizations or individuals that may contact the hat company with special requests. Johnson would fill the Fleming’s hat order if Kaycee Fleming would give a speech about the organization and area that she would be representing as junior princess as well as the history of Greeley Hat Works.
“So, I was able to tell them what I wanted and they would fit that to me,” Kaycee Fleming said. “I told them teal for the inside and it said my name, Saddle Club Junior Princess on the inside band.”
Her mother, Katy, explained, “She was able to choose what she wanted but we picked a hat color that would go with anything.”
Kaycee Fleming eagerly gave the speech to Johnson and everyone else in the storefront on the history of the Historic Saddle Club, Scottsbluff and Greeley Hat Works.
“Kaycee’s an amazing speaker. I am very proud of her for that,” her dad, Matt Fleming, said.
She was rewarded with a custom hat and the responsibility of representing all three of her speech topics. Add in her responsibility presenting the American flag and the opportunity to wear her new cowboy hat, Kaycee was a very happy and busy young girl. Wearing her cowboy hat, she spent the past summer and fall serving as a princess, learning roping and competing in her favorite event, pole bending.
In early November, the Fleming family would travel to Elizabeth, Colorado, to spend time with family. Of course, the 9-year-old girl would take her prized cowboy hat with her on the trip.
“We went to an early Thanksgiving and delivered some beef. On the way home, we decided to put some stuff in the tub in the back of the pickup,” Kaycee said. “Dad didn’t get the tub strapped down but we all make mistakes.”
At this point, Matt and Katy Fleming were feeling many emotions revolving around what they had lost.
“It’s as much my fault as Matt’s. I didn’t see when the tub came out of the pickup bed,” Katy said.
The missing tub was noticed when the family was unpacking after their late night return. Both of the parents, as well as Kaycee and her younger sisters, were all very emotional. Kaycee herself reflects on learning her hat was missing with only a silent shrug; she had no words.
Matt drove the area between the family home and a Scottsbluff restaurant they had stopped at. When he did not see the tub, Matt and Katy put the distressed girls to bed and began frantically making phone calls to all local and state law enforcement agencies for every county along their traveled route. It was one of these calls that led Matt on a drive to the Fort Morgan, Colorado, police station before dawn the following day.
The tub had been found but items that were stored in it were still missing, specifically Kaycee’s hat.
“I got there when the sun was coming up to pick up the tub but everything besides my dad’s tools that were under a moving blanket in the bottom was missing. Those tools are worth a lot of money and someone left them,” Matt said.
Matt would then walk the stretch of interstate along which the tub was discovered for many hours in search of Kaycee’s missing hat.
Katy did everything she could think of, including a social media post complete with a photo of the inside of Kaycee’s hat — the inscription was the only identifying marker of all the missing items. Katy said she quietly maintained hope that her social media post might reach whoever had found it.
“When we knew that the tub had been found but the contents we really wanted out of it were gone, we were hoping somebody had stopped and picked it up for us and was going to turn it in,” she said.
Ultimately, the Fleming family came to believe that the cowboy hat would be lost forever.
However, two weeks later at a gas station in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jake Jacobson said he noticed a man intently looking at him and then abruptly walking outside of the store. Minutes later, Jacobson walked out and realized the same man was approaching him with a cowboy hat.
“First thing, I think is he is selling it. ‘What’s this guy doing?’ And that’s when my friend Dalton walked up too,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson recalls the traveler handing him the hat, explaining that he found it on the side of the road.
“He said, ‘You guys look like cowboys; you might know what to do with it better than I do.’ The guy said, ‘Have a good day,’ and walked away. He was on his way to California,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson said he was shocked by the random encounter and realized the hat had writing on the band. The pair did not hesitate and Dalton Morris was quickly able to use the internet to track down the initial social media post from Katy.
“I counted the hat as long gone and then there was a post saying ‘I found it, call me,’ but he didn’t leave a number,” Katy said. “I felt like it was a scam, but I wrote back trying not to get too excited.”
At the time, they were handed the hat, Morris and Jacobson were working in Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), stopping at the same gas station on their way to the event was their daily routine. Morris was one of the team of men in the barrel’s during the NFR, and Jacobson was there working as the disc jockey, responsible for sound and lights in the Coors Banquet tent outside of the Thomas & Mack Center.
“I knew we needed to find the owner of this hat,” Morris said. “That’s what cowboys do — we help each other out.”
Jacobson said, “I’m glad the guy gave it to us. He could have thrown it away. Rodeo is a family. Everyone tries to help everyone, so we were glad to hold that hat and be able to get it back to that little girl.”
Katy, unable to believe someone in Nevada had Kaycee’s cowboy hat, asked Matt to make the call to Morris. Matt recalls Morris answering the phone and explaining that he was set to entertain at the NFR in two minutes but he would find a way to get the hat back to Nebraska.
“He was getting ready to perform and was kind enough to answer my phone call,” Matt said.
It was that one quick phone conversation that young cowgirl Kaycee would overhear and learn that her hat was at the NFR.
Nervous about the hat making a second long journey without it’s owner, Katy said she felt fortunate to learn that a family friend was attending the NFR and would be happy to safely return the hat to Kaycee. After nearly a month, the Fleming family was relieved to learn the hat was in a cowboy’s hands and began looking forward to it’s return.
Though Kaycee was beyond excited to be handed back her hat, sadly the hat looked like it had been in a ditch off the interstate and traveled hundreds of rugged miles. The Flemings knew it would have to make one more trip without Kaycee back to Greeley Hat Works for restoration.
Moved by the story involving one of their hats, Greeley Hat Works restored Kaycee’s hat in less than a week to rush it back to the young girl, eager to wear the hat once again.
Since the hat was returned this week, Kaycee hasn’t often been seen without it. She said she has big plans and intends to wear the hat on those adventures.
“I’m going to focus on riding so that maybe one day I can make it to the National Finals Rodeo,” Kaycee said, “especially since my hat made if there before me.”
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.