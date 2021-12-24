9-year-old girl reunited with treasured hat

“I knew we needed to find the owner of this hat,” Morris said. “That’s what cowboys do — we help each other out.”

Jacobson said, “I’m glad the guy gave it to us. He could have thrown it away. Rodeo is a family. Everyone tries to help everyone, so we were glad to hold that hat and be able to get it back to that little girl.”

Katy, unable to believe someone in Nevada had Kaycee’s cowboy hat, asked Matt to make the call to Morris. Matt recalls Morris answering the phone and explaining that he was set to entertain at the NFR in two minutes but he would find a way to get the hat back to Nebraska.

“He was getting ready to perform and was kind enough to answer my phone call,” Matt said.

It was that one quick phone conversation that young cowgirl Kaycee would overhear and learn that her hat was at the NFR.

Nervous about the hat making a second long journey without it’s owner, Katy said she felt fortunate to learn that a family friend was attending the NFR and would be happy to safely return the hat to Kaycee. After nearly a month, the Fleming family was relieved to learn the hat was in a cowboy’s hands and began looking forward to it’s return.