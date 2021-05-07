$90,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Alliance

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Thursday, May 6 drawing is holding a ticket worth $90,000.
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $90,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Yesway #1170, 610 E 3rd St, in Alliance. The winning numbers from Thursday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 10, 11, 23, 37, 38. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.
Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. During the month of May, the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot will increase by $10,000 each time it is not won because of the Nebraska Pick 5 Jackpot Promotion. See nelottery.com for details.