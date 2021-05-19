911 radio system project still needs defining before communities ready to commit

Some officials are still 10-1 — unable to copy — the need to hurry along a communications upgrade that 911 officials have been pressing in recent months.
Discussions began publicly on a $7.2 million communications project proposed when commissioners were outlined a plan to replace aging infrastructure in the county. The project will impact more than 60 agencies that use the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center,
County and 911 advisory board officials talked at length about the communications project, which will include the construction and installation of new communications towers in the county, installation of new consoles in the county’s 911 center and new radios by public safety agencies throughout the county, during separate meetings this week. County commissioners met on Monday. The 911 advisory board, which included attendance from officials in Scottsbluff, Gering and Scotts Bluff County in addition to the 11 entities that have representation on the board met Wednesday.
With the project, each of the agencies — from police and fire to public works — will shoulder about $2.6 million in costs to upgrade radios.
On top of that cost, 11 communities and Scotts Bluff County are also expected to help fund the $4.4 million cost of updating communications towers and consoles in the dispatch center, according to discussion during this week’s meetings.
On Monday, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners ironed out, at least roughly, what they would be asking the communities to help pay for regarding the costs of updating the communications system within the community.
In initial discussions in March, the ability of COVID-19 relief funds were referred to as planned to pay for the infrastructure costs of the project. However, as the weeks have gone by, it became less clear whether or not the county would ask communities to not only pay for their radios, but also the infrastructure costs.
Also during that time, plans for release funds have become more certain, resulting in some county commissioners have expressed reticence at using all of the funds for the communications project.
Communications upgrades have been one of the key areas that have been targeted for relief funds, with their impact on public health emergencies, local, regional and state interoperability and other response needs. However, with the possible uses of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds opening up — governments afforded funds have “broad latitude to use the fiscal recovery funds for the provision of government services, 911 director Tyler Rexus said — the potential for such funds has opened up. Funds can be used for projects such as constructing and improving roads or bridges, for example.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper said, “The counties and municipalities involves in this have known that this was coming for several years now,” indicating he thought that the costs of the project should be raised through an allocation. “I believe it would be more reasonable or more advantageous for us ARPA funding for other types of one types of costs or one time costs and projects rather than this.”
He said that other communities, including Scottsbluff, would also be getting ARPA funding and he felt that they should use their funding for the communications projects. However, commissioner Mark Harris disagreed, saying that like Scotts Bluff County, those entities would have their own needs and should be able to decide how they would like to use those funds.
Scotts Bluff County will get $6.9 million in ARPA funding, which Harris pointed out is based on population, including the population of the cities and the counties that are involved in the interlocal agreement. Commissioners Mark Reichert and Russ Reisig also expressed concern about entities, such as Morrill or Lyman, being unable to pay the costs associated with the infrastructure, in addition to purchasing new radios. Initial discussion proposed that the entities divide the cost up as outlined in the interlocal agreement, which is based off population. Scottsbluff pays the highest share, at 40.70% and Henry and McGrew the lowest, at .29%.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners approved presenting a proposal to the 911 advisory committee that they would pay $1.7 million of the infrastructure cost, and their share of the interlocal agreement, which is 22%.
However, discussion at both the April and May meetings of the 911 advisory committee indicate that though representatives of the communities using the communications center were aware that upgrades and improvements to the system were needed, they weren’t involved in the planning for the infrastructure costs and were told that Scotts Bluff County would cover those costs.
No one necessarily refutted the commissioner’s proposal, but instead questioned the need to hurry along the project on the timeline that at least the 911 center’s director and Actions Communications representative Rick Derr and Motorola representatives have been pushing.
Rexus, who stepped into his position just before Richards retired, has been urging the entities involved in the communications center — Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Melbeta, Henry and McGrew — to commit to the project due to deadlines for financing deals set by Motorola, the contractor on the project. Motorola has offered a financing package that would include 0% for two years and costs would be payable over 10 years. The company has also offered significant discounts, giving the same discount that is offered for state bidding and an additional $1 million.
Several times, different officials, including Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and Henry representative Dawn Bowen, asked who was involved in the planning for the infrastructure part of the project. Finally, the answer came that former director Ray Richards, Action Communications’ Rick Derr and Motorola representatives were the only ones involved in design of the infrastructure piece.
The updates are needed within the next 5 to 10 years. The state is also moving toward implementation of NEXTGen911, which would allow people to communicate with 911 centers via text message, videos and images, and updates will be needed for that to occur.
Though Rexus pointed to committee minutes as saying that the group has discussed the project, each of the representatives at the table said Wednesday that only radios have been discussed. A plan has not ever been formally presented to the 911 advisory board, only generalities, each of the advisory committee members said.
Spencer and Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief indicated that they would not be comfortable requesting $1.1 million from the Scottsbluff council without knowing more about the scope of the project and the equipment being purchased. Discussion throughout the meeting included talk about different towers, repeaters and other items, but none of that information or details about the different tower sites has been provided to the 911 advisory committee, Spencer said.
Bowen and Reif cited the need to be fully informed before committing taxpayer and public funds. Reif also said that for some of the comments funds will be diverted for the project from other projects, or even jobs. One small community indicated to him that it had set aside funds to construct a new fire building, but is now expecting it won’t be able. In some communities, he said, the additional costs may mean that they will have to cut a position to include the funds in their annual budgets. He also said he needed to explore other financing options before committing.
“Are we comfortable not doing anything,” Harris, who attended the meeting to represent the commissioners, said. “I’m hearing that we need to do something.”
“I don’t think get the impression that anybody thinks that the county’s pulling a fast one or that anybody wants to pull out, but if we’re going to be buying it, we want to know what is we’re doing,” Ben Backus, Gering representative and president of the 911 advisory board said.
Reif indicated that Scottsbluff would not be ready to make a commitment by the deadline that Rexus had sought, with representatives from Lyman, Henry and Morrill also nodding in agreement. Someone posed a question about whether or not the project should be delayed until the next budget year — as it was also pointed out that the 911 advisory board has not been presented a budget since its formation in 2013 to be given to the city councils as called for in the interlocal agreement — however, an answer was never arrived at on that issue.
In addition to being asked to provide more information about the scope of the project, Rexus was also asked to provide more information about the maintenance agreement called for in the project. The agreement is about $1 million of the cost.
With none of the entities in the project seemingly ready to reach a decision, the June 21 deadline set by Motorola is unlikely to be met, unless Scotts Bluff County is prepared to take on the entire cost for the infrastructure. Whether or not Scotts Bluff County would temporarily take on that cost and the cities could reimburse them was not discussed during the meeting.
Harris did ask the advisory committee members to approach their entities and get a resolution of support for the project. However, that resolution of support was not to be a commitment toward the funding break outs proposed by the county.
Once the project moves forward, it will take 15 months to two years before the new system is installed and live.