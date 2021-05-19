911 radio system project still needs defining before communities ready to commit

On Monday, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners ironed out, at least roughly, what they would be asking the communities to help pay for regarding the costs of updating the communications system within the community.

In initial discussions in March, the ability of COVID-19 relief funds were referred to as planned to pay for the infrastructure costs of the project. However, as the weeks have gone by, it became less clear whether or not the county would ask communities to not only pay for their radios, but also the infrastructure costs.

Also during that time, plans for release funds have become more certain, resulting in some county commissioners have expressed reticence at using all of the funds for the communications project.

Communications upgrades have been one of the key areas that have been targeted for relief funds, with their impact on public health emergencies, local, regional and state interoperability and other response needs. However, with the possible uses of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds opening up — governments afforded funds have “broad latitude to use the fiscal recovery funds for the provision of government services, 911 director Tyler Rexus said — the potential for such funds has opened up. Funds can be used for projects such as constructing and improving roads or bridges, for example.