94th annual Farmers Day celebrated this weekend

Having begun as a simple celebration for the end of harvest, Kimball’s annual Farmers Day celebration has since turned into a large community affair. This year’s 94th annual Farmers Day festivities are scheduled for Sept. 25-26.
Like most 2020 celebrations, it will look slightly different than usual.
“We’ve had lots of discussion on what routes, what was best for the community,” Assunta Nelson, the overall coordinator for the celebration, said. “We wanted to focus on doing events we could do no matter what state we were in.”
This meant no hamburger feed or airplane show, traditional events during Farmers Day, Nelson said, but she said there will still be plenty of events for people to enjoy.
Some of the activities will include a reverse parade instead of the traditional parade and the demolition derby. The parade will be lined up along First Street while people pass by to look at the floats, and the derby will be a clean-up derby this year.
“It is to give people a chance to finish a car out for the year, so they can rebuild one for next year,” event chair Tyson Culek said. “We’ve been open to suggestions since it is the first year of doing it differently.”
Many activities contribute to individual fundraisers for the event sponsors. A disc golf tournament is sponsored by the Friends of the Goodhand Theater, a non-profit group that uses donations and volunteers time to run the Goodhand Theater in Kimball.
The golf tournament has a special twist to it. You play nine holes in the daylight, and then when it gets dark out, you play nine more. The only difference is the holes and the discs will be lit up with LED lights, Friends of the Goodhand president Adrian Fuss told the Star-Herald.
The theater will also be showing a movie on Friday. The theater recently purchased a digital projector, allowing them to show newer films. The film they will be showing on Friday is “Dolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr.
“We looked at movies that have come out somewhat recently in the past and decided on Dolittle since we haven’t shown it in the theater yet,” Fuss said. “With it being Farmers Day and having a lot of animals, we thought it would be the perfect movie to coincide with each other.”
Despite some of the changes to this year’s event, Farmers Day still has plenty of activities for the whole family. Along with the disc golf tournament, “Dolittle” movie, reverse parade and cleanup demolition derby, there will also be a cornhole tournament, bike races, a book sale and a quilt raffle at the library and a gun raffle at the historical society, plus plenty of good food around town throughout the day. Nelson said she is excited for the weekend.
“Overall, I’m looking forward to the camaraderie and seeing everyone have fun,” Nelson said. “I hope everyone comes out and enjoys something.”
