94th annual Farmers Day celebrated this weekend

The golf tournament has a special twist to it. You play nine holes in the daylight, and then when it gets dark out, you play nine more. The only difference is the holes and the discs will be lit up with LED lights, Friends of the Goodhand president Adrian Fuss told the Star-Herald.

The theater will also be showing a movie on Friday. The theater recently purchased a digital projector, allowing them to show newer films. The film they will be showing on Friday is “Dolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr.

“We looked at movies that have come out somewhat recently in the past and decided on Dolittle since we haven’t shown it in the theater yet,” Fuss said. “With it being Farmers Day and having a lot of animals, we thought it would be the perfect movie to coincide with each other.”

Despite some of the changes to this year’s event, Farmers Day still has plenty of activities for the whole family. Along with the disc golf tournament, “Dolittle” movie, reverse parade and cleanup demolition derby, there will also be a cornhole tournament, bike races, a book sale and a quilt raffle at the library and a gun raffle at the historical society, plus plenty of good food around town throughout the day. Nelson said she is excited for the weekend.

“Overall, I’m looking forward to the camaraderie and seeing everyone have fun,” Nelson said. “I hope everyone comes out and enjoys something.”

