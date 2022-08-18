96th annual Greek Festival planned at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport Saturday

The community will celebrate the Greek culture, food and activities at the annual Greek Festival.

The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of Bayard will sponsor the 96th annual Greek Festival Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1:30 to 9 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport.

Nicole Dean, who is a Greek festival committee chairperson for the church, said the event is open to the public and will feature indoor and outdoor festivities this year. The outdoor events begin at 1:30 p.m.

“This is new this year – we’re going to have an outside event,” Dean said. “We’ll have limited food options available there and some yard games, so it’s a fun, relaxing environment.”

At 2 p.m. a church member will give a cooking demonstration.

“This is also new this year,” she said. “I hope this will be something fun that will grow and we’re really looking forward to it this year.”

The Athenian Dancers will perform multiple times during this year’s festival, Dean said.

“They are the youth in our church and they will be doing a (first) performance outside at 3:15 p.m.,” she said.

The traditional festivities will begin inside of the gymnasium from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Numerous food booths, a bar and Greek pastries will be available for purchase.

Some of the traditional Greek delicacies will be available for purchase, including gyros, loukaniko (Greek sausage), calamari, tyropita (Greek cheese pies), beef and lamb kabobs, all kinds of sweets and another favorite, baklava sundaes.

There will also be Greek music playing as well as open dancing for the public to join in, if they choose.

The church will hold an auction at 6:30 p.m., where they will auction off two Afghan blankets. The Athenian Dancers will also offer a full performance in costume.

“It’s a fun event,” she said. “One thing we always try to get out there is you do not need to be Greek to attend.”

The festival began with the founding of the parish in 1926. Members gathered for a traditional lamb dinner at the church about the time of the church’s name day – Aug. 15.

Greek festivals are a tradition across the country, scheduled around each particular church’s name day. It’s a time to celebrate the church’s founding and the parish members who keep their cultural and spiritual traditions alive.

Not long after its founding, the event grew as members invited friends and neighbors to join them for a meal. Over the years, the event’s community draw grew and required the church to search for a new location to better accommodate the crowds. The event transformed into a picnic atmosphere and usually took place at one of the members’ farms.

For several years, the event was two days, with a Saturday evening festival and then a Sunday lamb dinner. The traditional Greek lamb dinner is now held in the spring.

There is no cover charge for the event. The public can purchase tickets for $1 to purchase items. Dean said items can range from four to eight tickets.

“It is our main fundraiser for our church for the year,” she told the Star-Herald.

The funds will go toward operational expenses for the church as well as purchasing educational materials for Sunday school materials and improvements in the church. Dean said they also want to hold more community outreach events.

“Although this is a Greek festival, it is held by our church,” Dean said. “I just like that people are able to ask questions about what we are doing here. I like the conversations that arise about who is putting on this fundraiser.”

For the Bayard church members, the festival is a time to remember the Virgin Mary on her name day.

“It’s just a fun environment that highlights one of the many ethnic cultures in the Panhandle,” she said.