The Monument Marathon is taking some new twists and turns during this year’s race on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The changes to the course couldn’t have come at a better time since the course needed to be recertified as a USA Track & Field race course. The previous certification is about to expire and the certification is important for indicating to runners that the marathon is among courses with accurately measured distances.

Doug Thurston and Lisa Sinclair, official course measurers, were in town Saturday to measure the marathon’s course.

Thurston and Sinclair were referred to Reisig through USATF as official course measurers. They calculate the course’s distance using mechanical calibrated counters mounted on the bike’s front wheel.

“We taped off a 1,000 foot course so we could calibrate these counters because every day you count, you get a little bit different (measurements). Then we’ll do the math (based on that calibration) to figure out how many counts are in a mile,” Thurston said. “Then, we will ride the course with our bicycles, trying to put our bikes on the shortest route that’s available for the runners on race day. We’ll stop and mark every mile so we can put the sign at the right place. We’ll cut all the tangents. We’ll straighten out any corners, etc. We’ll ride the entire course so that it is a certified 26.21876-mile course and 13.10938-mile half marathon course.”

With the course due for recertification, organizers updated its route in a few areas to make it flow better for the runners, Jennifer Reisig, Monument Marathon race director, said.

“On Country Club Road, runners used to turn off just a little bit before they got to the pathway. We’ve straightened that out so they will not leave Country Club Road. They’ll stay on it until they get to the pathway for the full marathon,” she said, explaining one of the key changes.

Reisig said the changes to the course came from suggestions by runners.

After every race, the marathon organizers send a survey to runners who took part in the marathon. After last year’s race, they included a question asking runners what they would change.

“The number one thing we heard from runners was to get rid of the zigzag through ‘The Meadows,’” Reisig said, referring to a subdivision in Gering near the cemetery. “It slows them down. We have great signage. We have great course personnel out there. ... We’ve loved the support from the neighborhoods who live there. That’s the sad thing about getting rid of that portion. So we hope they still come out to the end of the neighborhood and watch the runners go by there.”

Those changes to the course took away some of the distance of the course, so race organizers had to figure out a way to update the course to adjust.

“We added a loop around Dome Rock Diamonds and then a little out and back on County Road R to offset that distance loss. So, now once the full marathon comes past Robidoux RV Park, they join the half and those two courses are identical for the second half of the race,” she said.

As Thurston and Sinclair demonstrated, measuring the course is not an easy task because of different variables that can affect their equipment.

“We take the time and temperature throughout the day because our tire pressures will change as the temperature rises. That will affect our counts a little bit later in the day,” he said.

Certifying the course has many benefits for the race organizers, but the most important may be that certification through the USTAF means the Monument Marathon can be used to qualify for prestigious races like the Boston Marathon and Boulder Bolder.

“By having it measured, the half and the full marathon will be on the world athletics list of internationally recognized courses. Besides qualifying for the Boston Marathon, somebody could qualify on this course for the Olympic trials or even the Olympics,” Thurston said.

In addition to the Boston Marathon, there are other races like the Boulder Bolder that also use runner’s times at the Monument Marathon.

“Boulder Bolder puts people in start waves based on their finish time at other races. So you have to be able to prove you finished the Monument Marathon in this amount of time which equates to a specific time for Boulder’s 10K. Usually, Boulder will get that just off of the race website, but we can guarantee that those times are correct because of our core certification,” she said.

Thurston also provides his own list to runners of courses he has certified, looked for in the running community.

Reisig said she should know the results of the certification sometime in August.

Registrations for the Monument Marathon are currently underway. Visit www.monumentmarathon.com for more information about registering for the marathon, half-marathon, half-marathon relay or 5K offered. Volunteers can also register at the website.